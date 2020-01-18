Arkansas man convicted of killing Oklahoma sheriff's father

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — An Arkansas man has been convicted of killing the father of an Oklahoma county sheriff.
Ricky Rainwater, 45, of Fort Smith was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the September 2018 death of Larry Lane Sr. in Cherokee County.
A jury recommended life in prison for the murder conviction plus 20 years for the robbery conviction.
Formal sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20. Rainwater argued that Lane had made unwanted sexual advances toward him.
Lane's son, Larry Lane Jr., is sheriff of Sequoyah County.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.