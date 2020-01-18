Bears double up on key victories

Sylvan Hills guard Nick Smith (3) makes a three point attempt during the game at Cirks Arena in Little Rock on January 17, 2019. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/118sylvhallmbb/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

Sylvan Hills accomplished a feat few teams have achieved as of late, and Coach Kevin Davis can thank his team's defense for it.

The Bears forced Little Rock Hall into 18 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half, and held the Warriors to 7-of-21 shooting in the fourth quarter to walk out of George Cirks Arena with a 56-46 road victory.

Sophomore guard Nick Smith turned in a game-high 18 points while senior forward Danny Cartwright had 8 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals for the Bears (11-3, 2-0 5A-Central), who beat Little Rock Parkview on Tuesday before knocking off Hall on the road.

"That's not easy at all," Davis said of his team's back-to-back conquests over a pair of state powers. "Hats off to the guys. Just through attrition and hanging in there because Hall put a lot of pressure on us, made the game ugly. But we were able to scratch, claw, hang with it and make enough shots to come out on top."

The Bears, winners of six in a row, put enough points on the board, but it was their defensive effort that kept the Warriors from doing the same.

Hall (6-5, 1-1) struggled to get off clean looks throughout the first half and found itself trailing 27-20 at halftime after enduring a 6 of 19 effort from the field. The Warriors didn't do themselves any favors either by turning the ball over.

"I thought Sylvan Hills defended us well and had a very good game plan," Hall Coach Jon Coleman said. "They did the homework, but I think we had some self-inflicted turnovers and concentration lapses in doing what we normally do. Free throws was an issue again, and we had some point-blank misses that I'd like to think we'd make.

"But I've got to give Sylvan Hills credit. They came with a lot of chemistry and energy, and their guys played hard."

Senior forward Dylon Session kept Hall close, especially in the third quarter. He scored seven of the team's 10 points, including back-to-back dunks 20 seconds apart, to help the Warriors cut their deficit to 38-30 by period's end. Hall began pressing more in the backcourt and later climbed within 43-40 with 2:45 remaining after a short putback by senior guard Jacore Williams.

Session, who finished with 17 points, nearly cut it to one but missed a dunk after a steal. Sylvan Hills responded with a driving layup on the ensuing possession by junior guard Jayden Smith, and a dunk by Cartwright off a deflected pass provided the Bears with enough separation to keep the Warriors in check.

"We felt we kind of dictated some of the tempo in the game," Davis said. "Even though they were pressing a lot, just by changing our defenses. But we've got to stay true to who we are on both ends because that will get you out of some trouble.

"Even when things kind of go haywire, that's poise. Win, lose or draw, we've go to be true to ourselves."

GIRLS

SYLVAN HILLS 71, LITTLE ROCK HALL 39

Freshman guard Jayla Stirgus hit four three-pointers, including three in a row to thwart a third-quarter run by Hall, to pace Sylvan Hills in a road victory.

Jianna Morris, also a freshman, had 19 points for the Lady Bears (11-4, 2-0 5A-Central), who led 34-17 at the half but saw their lead dwindle to 12 on three occasions in the third quarter before Stirgus' shots restored their cushion. She finished with 15 points. Junior forward Daniya Cartwright had 10 points, and freshman forward Norah Green added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Junior forward Jada Johnson ended with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals for Hall (1-13, 0-2), which turned the ball over 28 times.

