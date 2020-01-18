Court to hear contraceptives case

FILE - In this June 17, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court will consider Trump administration rules expanding religious, moral exemptions from contraceptive coverage. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider two key issues -- insurance coverage for contraceptives to women and whether presidential electors are bound to support the popular vote winner in their states or can opt for someone else.

The cost-free birth control case stems from former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The court probably will hear arguments in April.

The high court will review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump administration rules because it did not follow proper procedures. The new policy on contraception, issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, would allow more categories of employers, including publicly traded companies, to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious objections.

The policy also would allow some employers, though not publicly traded companies, to raise moral objections to covering contraceptives.

Employers also would be able to cover some birth control methods, and not others. Some employers have objected to covering modern, long-acting implantable contraceptives, such as IUDs, which are more expensive and considered highly effective in preventing pregnancies.

The share of female employees paying their own money for birth control pills has plunged to under 4%, from 21%, since contraception became a covered preventive health benefit under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Even though the Trump rules remain blocked, a ruling by a federal judge in Texas in June already allows most people who object to covering contraception to avoid doing so.

The issue in all the cases is the method originally adopted by the Obama administration to allow religiously affiliated organizations to opt out of paying for contraception while making sure that women under their plans would not be left with the bill.

Some groups complained that the opt-out process violated their religious beliefs and wanted to be relieved of even signaling their religious objection.

2016 ELECTORS VOTE

On the electoral case, advocates for the court's intervention say the issue needs urgent resolution in an era of political polarization and the prospect of a razor-thin margin in a presidential election, although so-called faithless electors have been a footnote so far in American history.

The justices will hear arguments in April and should issue a decision by late June.

About 30 states require presidential electors to vote for the popular vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway. Under the Constitution, the country elects the president indirectly, with voters choosing people who actually cast an Electoral College ballot for president. It takes 270 votes to win.

The case arises from the 2016 presidential election. Three Hillary Clinton electors in Washington state and one in Colorado refused to vote for her despite her popular vote win in both states. In so doing, they hoped to persuade enough electors in states won by then candidate Donald Trump to choose someone else and deny Trump the presidency.

The federal appeals court in Denver ruled that electors can vote as they please, rejecting arguments that they must choose the popular vote winner. In Washington, the state Supreme Court upheld a $1,000 fine against the three electors and rejected their claims.

In all, there were 10 faithless electors in 2016, including a fourth in Washington, a Democratic elector in Hawaii and two Republican electors in Texas.

In addition, Democratic electors who said they would not vote for Clinton were replaced in Maine and Minnesota.

In asking the Supreme Court to rule that states can require electors to vote for the state winner, Colorado urged the justices to decide the case in the next few months, "not in the heat of a close presidential election."

Colorado officials welcomed the court's intervention. "Unelected and unaccountable presidential electors should not be allowed to decide the presidential election without regard to voters' choices and state law," Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

The three Washington electors, while contending they should be free to vote their conscience, also said the court should avoid the "dangerous possibility" of having to resolve the issue after the 2020 vote.

"We are glad the Supreme Court has recognized the paramount importance of clearly determining the rules of the road for presidential electors for the upcoming election and all future elections," Lawrence Lessig, the lawyer for the electors, said.

