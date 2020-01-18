Crutcher clutch for Flyers in OT

Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher celebrates after hitting a shot with less than a second left as the No. 13 Flyers defeated Saint Louis 78-76 in overtime on Friday night. (AP/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS -- Obi Toppin and Trey Landers did all the talking in Dayton's huddle heading into overtime against Saint Louis. Jalen Crutcher did the listening.

Crutcher hit a three-pointer with less than a second left in overtime and finished with 21 points, lifting No. 13 Dayton to a 78-76 come-from-behind win in the Atlantic 10 Conference showdown Friday night.

Toppin added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (16-2, 5-0). Ibi Watson scored 17 and Landers 14.

Dayton rallied from a 55-42 deficit with 7:40 left in regulation to win its seventh consecutive game.

"We told ourselves, we weren't going to give up -- and we didn't," said Tobbin, who missed nine of his first 11 shots and had six points at halftime. "That's how this team gets it done."

Javonte Perkins scored 25 points for Saint Louis (14-4, 3-2). Hasahn French added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin added 15 points and 13 boards.

Yuri Collins hit two free throws with 6 seconds left in overtime to give the Billikens a 76-75 lead ahead of Crutcher's winner.

The Flyers did not call a timeout after Collins' free throws and executed perfectly down the stretch. Tobbin set a solid screen to free up Crutcher.

"It takes a lot of confidence and you've got to be poised out on the court," Crutcher said. "My team was looking for me; I felt like I had to come through."

NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 67,

WISCONSIN 55

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat Wisconsin.

The Spartans (14-4, 6-1) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.

The Badgers (11-7, 4-3) trailed the entire game, but went on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut their deficit to six points early in the second half.

Michigan State pulled away with balanced scoring and stingy defense, building a 63-39 lead.

Shortly thereafter, Winston threw an alley-oop lob to Xavier Tillman, giving him four assists in the game and 817 in his career. Former Spartan Mateen Cleaves, who attended the game, ended his national championship-winning career with 816 assists in 2000.

Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds, Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry scored 13 points apiece and reserve Rocket Watts added 11 points.

IOWA 90, NO. 19 MICHIGAN 83

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza scored 33 points as the Hawkeyes beat No. 19 Michigan.

Garza, the Big Ten's scoring leader, had a career-high 44 points in Iowa's 103-91 loss at Michigan on Dec. 6. He was just as effective on Friday, going 10 of 18 from the floor and 11 of 13 from the line as he repeatedly drew fouls from the Wolverines.

CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp 20 and Ryan Kriener came off the bench to score 14 for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (13-5, 4-3), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, trailed 74-68 with 7:44 to play before scoring 10 consecutive points.

Eli Brooks broke out of a shooting slump to lead Michigan (11-6, 2-4) with 25 points.

Sports on 01/18/2020