Despite loss, Bud Walton atmosphere impresses recruits

Arkansas’ 73-66 loss to No. 10 Kentucky didn’t dampen the spirits of three future Razorbacks or several other prospects that were in attendance.

Big man commitment Jaylin Williams (6-10, 235 pounds) of Fort Smith Northside said the loss stung, but the crowd blew him away.

“It was a crazy atmosphere. The fans were going crazy,” Williams said. “That’s one of those tough games you don’t want to lose.”

Arkansas guard signee DeVante Davis (6-4, 175) of Jacksonville was also impressed with the atmosphere.

“It was a great game and the guys was fighting back, but Kentucky made a good run,” Davis said. “Other than that the crowd was so amazing. Most of the game I was standing up cheering the Razorbacks on.”

Kentucky Coach John Calipari was ejected after receiving a double technical with 8:19 remaining.

“Once Coach Cal got kicked out, the arena was so loud you couldn’t hear anything at all,” Davis said. “Which I love, even when people thought the game was over the guys continued to play hard. I think that’s something the entire team have, which is fight, dog mentality.”

Junior forward Duncan Powell (6-7, 225) of Desoto, Texas, is looking forward to getting to Fayetteville in two years. Powell is committed to the Razorbacks.

“It was literally jumping out of the gym,” he said. “Never experienced anything like it. The entire time I was thinking how crazy it is that in two years it will be me getting a win over Kentucky in the same gym and same energy.”

Junior wing Terran Williams (6-4, 175) of Marianna Lee is drawing interest from Arkansas and others. He has offers from TCU, Oklahoma State and Auburn.

“OK, first, Arkansas’ atmosphere was booming,” Williams said. “The energy... the whole arena vibe was amazing. The game was very competitive between the two teams.”

Russellville senior shooting guard Taelon Peter (6-4, 180) is seeing interest from Arkansas, Tulsa, Florida Atlantic, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas and Missouri-Kansas City.

“It was fun, I loved it," Peter said. "The atmosphere was insane unlike anything I have ever seen before."