Free fly-fishing classes in Heber Springs First woman named to Vatican management

Fly-fishing classes in Heber Springs

First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St., Heber Springs, will offer a free fly-fishing course over four consecutive Thursdays at 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 20.

The class is beginner level and intended for adults and older children.

Greg Seaton, a past president of Trout Unlimited and a member of the Little Red River Foundation, will lead the course, which covers basics, general knowledge, and river safety and courtesy.

To view slideshows or videos about the class, visit littleredflyfishingtrips.com; for more information or to register, contact greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com or (501) 690-9166.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

First woman named to Vatican management

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has tapped an Italian lawyer to be the first woman to hold a management position in the Vatican's most important office, the Secretariat of State.

Francis on Wednesday named Francesca Di Giovanni, a 27-year veteran of the Vatican, as undersecretary for multilateral affairs. In that role, she will be responsible for running a division that coordinates the Holy See's relations with the United Nations and other intergovernmental organizations.

Francis has called for women to be given greater decision-making roles in the Vatican and the Catholic Church at large, though no women head a Vatican congregation or other important office.

Such leadership positions are reserved for priests, bishops or cardinals, and Francis has upheld church teaching prohibiting the ordination of women.

-- The Associated Press

Religion on 01/18/2020