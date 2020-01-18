High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTON 43, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 35 Ethan Hilkert had eight points, but it was enough to spur Benton (10-5, 1-2 5A-South) past the Rams.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 59, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 42 Central Arkansas Christian outscored visiting Jacksonville Lighthouse 39-24 in the second half of a 3A-5 game. Brock Hendrix led CAC with 24 points, and Hunter Lillard added 13.

CHARLESTON 56, MANSFIELD 43 Brayden Ross had 20 points, and Brandon Scott added 15 to carry Charleston (8-5, 5-0 3A-1 West). Jordan Fenner finished with 10.

DUMAS 57, McGEHEE 46 Tamarja Parker had 16 points and eight rebounds to power Dumas (14-1, 6-0 3A-8) past its rival. Jaylan Green scored 11 points, and Kylin James had 10 for the Bobcats.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 45, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 40 Jaylin Williams finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks as Northside (13-4, 3-0 6A-Central) held on for a victory.

IZARD COUNTY 69, BRUNO-PYATT 41 Caleb Faulkner had 20 points as Izard County (23-5, 12-0) remained undefeated in 1A-2 play with a 28-point thrashing of Bruno-Pyatt.

JACKSONVILLE 61, WHITE HALL 41 Host Jacksonville broke a 16-16 tie at the end of the first quarter by outscoring White Hall 45-25 over the final three quarters in a 5A-Central game. Davonte Davis led the Titans with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kobe Hargrove scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.

JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 56, MAGAZINE 47 Jaggar Phillips had 19 points and 9 rebounds while Austin Bartlett finished with 17 points, including 11 from the foul line, for Johnson County Westside (9-7, 2-3 2A-4) in its victory. Kaedon Trejo and Cameron Raggio each had 14 points for Magazine (3-10, 1-4).

MAGNOLIA 65, STAR CITY 31 Braelyn Beasley finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to power Magnolia (12-0, 3-0 4A-8) to its 12th consecutive victory. Colby Garland tossed in 11 points, and Kyle Carver had 10 for the Panthers.

MELBOURNE 57, MARMADUKE 40 Gabe Lawrence scored a game-high 15 points to lead Melbourne (11-6, 7-1) to a 2A-3 victory over visiting Marmaduke. Leyton Hennings added 14 points for the Bearkatz. Austin McCoy led the Greyhounds (11-13, 3-5) with 12 points.

MILLS 69, STUTTGART 56 Jakari Livingston had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals as Mills (15-3, 7-1 4A-5) cruised. Caleb Allen had 13 points, and Jordan Bell had nine for the Comets.

MONTICELLO 52, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 47 Shannon Strickland ended with 31 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists for Monticello (13-5, 3-1 4A-8) in its close home victory.

SEARCY 71, MARION 65 Freddy Hicks scored 37 points and Braden Watson had 12 as Searcy (7-8, 2-1 5A-East) took down the defending Class 5A champions. Cameron Hicks had 10 points and Griffin Love added nine for the Lions.

SHERIDAN 62, TEXARKANA 51 Tyler Cacciatori scored 32 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Sheridan (10-4, 3-0 5A-South) in its road victory.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49, BERRYVILLE 43 Seth Rosenfeld poured in 20 of his 31 points in the second half to lead Shiloh Christian (9-8, 2-2 4A-1) past the Bobcats. Landon Chester scored 17 points to lead Berryville (14-5, 2-2).

WEST MEMPHIS 71, NETTLETON 41 Chris Moore had 19 points and 15 rebounds for West Memphis (13-3, 3-0 5A-East) in its blowout victory. Jordan Mitchell had 17 points, 11 assists and 5 steals, while Immanual Hoard and Deon Williams had 10 points apiece.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 70, BROOKLAND 52 Riley Freeman scored a game-high 21 points to lead Batesville (18-1, 7-0) to a 4A-3 victory at Brookland. Isabella Higginbottom poured in 19 points and Kaylee Clark added 17 for the Lady Pioneers. Hannah Boling scored 16 points to lead Brookland (7-9, 4-3), while Carleigh Smith chipped in with 15.

BERRYVILLE 49, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 23 The Lady Bobcats led 10-3 after one quarter and 23-9 at halftime against Shiloh Christian, which managed one field goal in the first quarter and two in the second. Lilli Compton made six three-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead Berryville (14-4, 3-1 4A-1).

CHARLESTON 54, MANSFIELD 17 Payton Rucker had 10 points as Charleston (15-2, 6-0 3A-1 West) destroyed the Lady Tigers.

CONCORD 64, GUY-PERKINS 30 Ashlyn Deckard scored 23 points to lead Concord (18-3, 11-1) to a 1A-5 victory over visiting Guy-Perkins. Avery Sutherland had 15 points for the Lady Pirates, and Annalise Fornett added 13.

ENGLAND 48, CUTTER MORNING STAR 34 Baylee Coleman scored 12 points and Logan Wilson added 10 as England Coach David Mackey earned his 300th career victory (300-66) with a 2A-5 South victory over Cutter Morning Star.

IZARD COUNTY 46, BRUNO-PYATT 22 Abbi Martin's team-high 15 points led Izard County (14-11, 6-6) to a 1A-2 victory over Bruno-Pyatt. Cassidy Coleman added 11 points for the Lady Cougars.

MELBOURNE 56, MARMADUKE 41 Jenna Lawrence scored 23 points as host Melbourne remained undefeated in 2A-3 play with its victory over Marmaduke. Kiley Webb added 10 points for the Bearkatz (15-2, 7-0). Heidi Robinson led Marmaduke (19-8, 6-2) with 19 points.

NETTLETON 67, WEST MEMPHIS 46 Elauna Eaton scored 13 of her game-high 31 points in the second quarter to help Nettleton (16-2, 3-0 5A-East) build a big lead and beat the Lady Blue Devils. Briley Pena had 14 points, and Travia Woodruff added nine for the Lady Raiders, who hit 27 of 32 free throws compared to just 12 of 22 for West Memphis (12-4, 2-1). Aryah Hazley scored 15 points, Tierra Bradley had 12 and Janiya Tucker finished with 9 for West Memphis.

STAR CITY 42, MAGNOLIA 33 Janiya Johnson had 15 points and four steals to keep Star City (19-0, 3-0 4A-8) unbeaten on the season.

