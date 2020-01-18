Hogs land Georgia LB during visit

Linebacker Jacorrei Turner committed to Arkansas on Saturday during his official visit to Fayetteville.

Turner (6-2, 205 pounds, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Woodward County High School in Atlanta chose the Razorbacks over reported scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Rutgers Louisville, Temple and others. The Hogs offered him on Jan. 6.

"Love the coaches," he said. "Treat me like real family. I feel like I can contribute to the program."

ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, the No. 88 athlete in the nation and No. 114 recruit in Georgia.

He has also recorded 4.30 seconds in the shuttle and a 31.8-inch vertical. The Hogs have three other linebackers, Catrell Wallace, Kelin Burrle and JT Towers in the 2020 class.