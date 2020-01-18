Hogs land Connecticut cornerback

Cornerback Khari Johnson fell in love with Arkansas on his first visit, and on this weekend’s official visit he decided to commit to the Razorbacks.

He and his father, Bernard, made an unofficial visit for the Mississippi State game Nov. 2.

"The visit was amazing. The atmosphere was everything I expected and more," Johnson said at the time. "The fans were jumping. It was a great crowd for homecoming. The coaches were warm with their hospitality."

Johnson received a scholarship offer from Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter on Dec. 18.

"That's like an early Christmas present," Johnson said. "It felt great when I got the call from coach Carter. I was just so excited and happy, and the things he was telling me over the phone made me feel like Arkansas really loves me."

Johnson, 6-1, 183 pounds, 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy, committed to the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from has Arkansas State, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy, Bryant and Wofford. He was also drawing interest from Arizona, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Michigan State and others.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Johnson a three-star recruit. He had the Razorbacks at the top of his list coming into this weekend’s visit.

His mother, Jessica, joined father and son on the trip to Fayetteville.

Johnson recorded 29 receptions for 578 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 10 carries for 55 yards and a score on offense. Defensively, he recorded 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, one returned for a score, 12 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles as a senior.

He helped the Tigers to a 9-0 record and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class A Championship.