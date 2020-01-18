• Tony Weisman said "it was all adrenaline" after he and Martin County Sheriff Sgt. Timothy Baltes teamed up to pry open the door of a burning car that had crashed in Stuart, Fla., and pull a 21-year-old woman to safety less than a minute before the vehicle exploded.

• Tanner Tixier, a police sergeant in Albuquerque, N.M., said a SWAT team called to investigate a reported burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to flush out and arrest two suspects who were hiding inside.

• Ornella Chicca, an Italian prosecutor, said art experts have confirmed that a painting discovered inside an art gallery's walls in Piacenza is Gustav Klimt's Portrait of a Lady, which was stolen from the gallery nearly 23 years ago.

• Howard Kirby of Owosso, Mich., said he was stunned over the discovery of $43,170 in the cushion of a footstool he bought at a resale shop, but was happy to return the money, learning that the stool had been donated by the grandchildren of a deceased man known for his frugality.

• Tyler Williams, the owner of a Papa Murphy's pizza franchise in Anchorage, has taken his bake-at-home pie deliveries to new heights, working with airlines and bush pilots to have about 150 pizzas each week delivered to remote locations in Alaska.

• Kara Simonds, spokesman for Oregon's Port of Portland, said a man, waiting to board a flight, plugged his Playstation 4 into a monitor that displayed a public map of the airport terminal, and politely disconnected after told that he couldn't use the screen to play a video game.

• Kenneth Revels, 46, faces assault and other counts after he boarded a school bus with children on board to punch and kick the driver -- his ex-girlfriend -- who kept her foot on the brake even after being knocked to the floor, police in Laurinburg, N.C., said.

• Tom Colvin of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said more than 100 piglets died and crews spent hours rounding up another 1,700 when a tractor-trailer hauling the livestock overturned on a freeway ramp north of Des Moines.

• Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico who has been unable to find a buyer for his predecessor's official jet, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, said he is considering selling tickets at $27 apiece and raffling off the $130 million plane.

