Today at 2:08 a.m. | Updated January 18, 2020 at 2:08 a.m.

Tony Weisman said "it was all adrenaline" after he and Martin County Sheriff Sgt. Timothy Baltes teamed up to pry open the door of a burning car that had crashed in Stuart, Fla., and pull a 21-year-old woman to safety less than a minute before the vehicle exploded.

Tanner Tixier, a police sergeant in Albuquerque, N.M., said a SWAT team called to investigate a reported burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to flush out and arrest two suspects who were hiding inside.

Ornella Chicca, an Italian prosecutor, said art experts have confirmed that a painting discovered inside an art gallery's walls in Piacenza is Gustav Klimt's Portrait of a Lady, which was stolen from the gallery nearly 23 years ago.

Howard Kirby of Owosso, Mich., said he was stunned over the discovery of $43,170 in the cushion of a footstool he bought at a resale shop, but was happy to return the money, learning that the stool had been donated by the grandchildren of a deceased man known for his frugality.

Tyler Williams, the owner of a Papa Murphy's pizza franchise in Anchorage, has taken his bake-at-home pie deliveries to new heights, working with airlines and bush pilots to have about 150 pizzas each week delivered to remote locations in Alaska.

Kara Simonds, spokesman for Oregon's Port of Portland, said a man, waiting to board a flight, plugged his Playstation 4 into a monitor that displayed a public map of the airport terminal, and politely disconnected after told that he couldn't use the screen to play a video game.

Kenneth Revels, 46, faces assault and other counts after he boarded a school bus with children on board to punch and kick the driver -- his ex-girlfriend -- who kept her foot on the brake even after being knocked to the floor, police in Laurinburg, N.C., said.

Tom Colvin of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said more than 100 piglets died and crews spent hours rounding up another 1,700 when a tractor-trailer hauling the livestock overturned on a freeway ramp north of Des Moines.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico who has been unable to find a buyer for his predecessor's official jet, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, said he is considering selling tickets at $27 apiece and raffling off the $130 million plane.

A Section on 01/18/2020

Print Headline: In the news

