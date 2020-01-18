NLR boys give Rice a blueprint in first half

FORT SMITH -- North Little Rock gave Coach Johnny Rice a textbook lesson of basketball in the first half.

The Charging Wildcats scored 50 first-half points en route to an 81-46 6A-Central Conference victory over Fort Smith Southside on Friday night at Southside Gym.

North Little Rock (12-3, 3-0) dominated the first half in building a 50-22 halftime lead. Not only did the Charging Wildcats shoot 54.5% from the field (18 of 33) and 53.9% from beyond the three-point arc (7 of 13), but they also outrebounded the Mavericks 22-11 in the half and forced 11 turnovers.

In Rice's view, the efforts on both sides of the court fit together.

"I keep telling our guys that when we get after it on defense, we pick up our offense as well. It is amazing how that goes hand-in-hand," Rice said. "I was glad to see it tonight. I can take this [first half] and tell them, 'I told you.' "

Southside Coach Stewart Adams saw his team pull within 18-13 with 3:20 left in the first quarter, but the Charging Wildcats' depth began to take its toll on the Mavericks. North Little Rock embarked on a 17-0 run, including the last 14 points of the opening quarter, to seize control at 35-13 in the first minute of the second quarter.

"That is a state-championship-caliber team," Adams said. "They are talented and have a lot of depth. We got tired [at the end of the first quarter], and they are coming in with fresh bodies. Any little mistake you make, they capitalize on it, build momentum and run away from you."

North Little Rock finished the first half with a 13-2 run, with seven of the points coming from Spencer Simes, who scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first half. The run was capped by a stickback by 6-10 sophomore Kalel Ware, who finished with 4 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Southside (5-12, 0-3) fell behind 14-3, but rallied to get within 18-13 after a 10-4 spurt. Mykale Franks and Dedrick Washington each scored five points to lead the Mavericks' rally.

But after that point, the Charging Wildcats were in control.

Besides Simes, Bryson Warren scored 13 points for North Little Rock, and Felix Wade came off the bench to score 10 fourth-quarter points.

Franks scored 20 to lead Southside while Washington added 12.

The victory keeps the Charging Wildcats in a first-place tie with Fort Smith Northside in the 6A-Central.

North Little Rock hosts Little Rock Catholic Tuesday while Southside travels to Bryant.

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 86, FS SOUTHSIDE 21

After trailing early, the Lady Charging Wildcats (9-8, 2-1 6A-Central) seized control and easily dispatched of the Lady Mavericks (0-15, 0-3).

Southside had leads of 2-0 and 4-2, with the last lead coming on a Lauren Redding layup. North Little Rock finished the quarter with a 17-1 run to lead 19-5 after the first quarter. Another 16-1 run to start the second quarter saw the Lady Charging Wildcats' lead increase to 35-6 en route to a 52-12 halftime advantage.

North Little Rock's Amauri Williams led all scorers with 18 points. Karsyn Morgan contributed 16, Kalina Foster scored 12 and Destine Duckworth added 10.

Ashlyn Roffine scored six points to lead Southside.

