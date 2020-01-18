PREP BASKETBALL: Berryville shuts down Shiloh Christian

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian wore warmup tops Friday that read "Finish" but the Lady Saints had difficulty even getting started against Berryville.

The result was a 49-23 victory for Berryville over Shiloh Christian in 4A-1 Conference play at the Special Events Center. Berryville led 10-3 after one quarter and 23-9 at halftime against Shiloh Christian, which managed one field goal in the first quarter and two in the second.

Lilli Compton made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead Berryville (14-4, 3-1). Three players scored six points each for Shiloh Christian (8-12, 0-4), where 6-foot-3 center Anna McCredy is on the bench recovering from a knee injury.

Compton, a junior, was the only player in the game to score more than seven points.

"(Compton) is our point guard and she runs the show out there," Berryville coach Daniel Cornelison said. "Plus, she's a good shooter. She made some big shots in the third quarter when they made a little run at us."

Berryville had to replace four starters this season from a team that finished 31-5 and advanced to the state championship game. Senior Lexy Anderson, who was the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II Player of the Year as a sophomore, was scoreless Friday until she made a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. Anderson has moved to the front court after mostly playing guard for the Lady Bobcats.

"We lost two 6-footers, so we asked Lexy to play inside," Cornelison said. "She's so versatile that she can play post, she can run the point, and play (forward), it doesn't matter. It's all about winning games and she wants to do whatever it takes to win."

Russ made two 3-pointers to open the second half before the Lady Saints another lull. Compton added two more 3-pointers as Berryville extended its lead to 37-17 after three quarters.

Berryville 10 13 14 12 -- 49

Shiloh Christian 3 6 8 6 -- 23

Berryville (14-4, 3-1): Compton 22, Thurman 7, K. Smith 6, Doss 6, Anderson 5, Estepp 2, La. Compton 1.

Shiloh Christian (8-12, 0-4): Thurlby 6, Russ 6, Thompson 6, Sestak 3, Simpson 2.

BOYS

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49, BERRYVILLE 43

Seth Rosenfeld poured in 31 points to lead Shiloh Christian past Berryville.

Berryville used a 9-0 run to take a 29-24 lead in the third quarter. But Shiloh Christian rallied behind the play of Rosenfeld, who scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half.

Berryville had a chance to tie or take the lead after forcing a turnover in the backcourt with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the game. But Berryville missed on three consecutive 3-point attempts in the final seconds and Shiloh Christian increased its lead at the foul line, where the Saints were 19 of 26.

Landon Chester scored 17 points to lead Berryville.

Berryville 6 14 13 10 -- 43

Shiloh Christian 10 9 15 15 -- 49

Berryville (14-5, 2-2): Chester 17, Davidson 6, Teague 6, K. Davidson 4, Lucas 4, Lehr 3, Smith 3.

Shiloh Christian (9-8, 2-2): Rosenfeld 31, Wisdom 6, Bivens 5, Oswald 4, Hutchinson 3.

Preps Sports on 01/18/2020