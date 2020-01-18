PREP BASKETBALL: Siloam Springs holds on against Greenbrier

SILOAM SPRINGS -- It wasn't the cleanest finish, but Siloam Springs' boys did just enough to earn their first 5A-West Conference win on Friday.

Landon Ward's free throws with 1.5 seconds left capped a strong personal second half and set the final score in Siloam Springs' 54-51 victory over Greenbrier inside Panther Activity Center.

Greenbrier's Logan King got a shot off at the buzzer, but it fell short as Siloam Springs held on for the win.

"We are super proud of our kids because we have different guys stepping up," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "We have certain guys that didn't play their best game tonight, but we had other guys that stepped up and really picked up the slack. And give Greenbrier a lot of credit. They kept fighting and kept fighting and made it interesting here at the end."

Siloam Springs led 52-47 after Ward scored on a floater with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left. But Siloam Springs' came up empty on its next six possessions, including missing the front end of a 1-and-1 twice inside the last 30 seconds.

That gave Greenbrier a chance.

Chole Linn, who led Greenbrier with 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to make it 52-50, and he went to the free-throw line with 11.7 seconds left with a chance to tie the game. Linn hit the first free throw and missed the second.

Drew Vachon rebounded for Siloam Springs, but he missed the front end, giving Greenbrier another chance down 52-51.

With 8.1 left, Linn drove the lane but tripped and was called for traveling.

Siloam Springs (11-4, 1-2) was able to get the ball to Ward for the game's final points.

Ward scored all 15 of his points in the second half, while Thad Wright had 13 points for Siloam Springs.

"Thad was pretty consistent," Stewart said. "Landon was super in the second half. I thought Greenbrier hit some really difficult shots in the fourth quarter. Give them a lot of credit, because at times it's the best defense that we've played. We just couldn't quite keep that momentum there. I told the kids, 'Great job finding away to win.' We'll keep working and keep improving."

Greenbrier 14 12 8 17 -- 51

Siloam Springs 11 12 14 17 -- 54

Greenbrier (4-11, 0-3): Linn 25, Dunlap 11, Bickers 5, Webb 4, Dillon 3, Robinson 2, Berry 1.

Siloam Springs (11-4, 1-2): Ward 15, Wright 13, Vachon 9, Stewart 8, Sauer 4, Winesburg 4, Ford 1.

Girls

Greenbrier 32, Siloam Springs 31

Greenbrier's Kylie Griffin picked off a pass in the final seconds to help Greenbrier preserve a one-point conference victory.

Siloam Springs pulled within 32-31 with 8.2 seconds left on two free throws from Brooke Henderson.

Siloam Springs then forced a turnover on the Greenbrier end with 6.9 seconds left.

But Greenbrier's defense forced a five-count on the inbounds to get the ball back.

Griffin was fouled without any time running off, but she missed the first free throw and Siloam Springs rebounded and got the ball to Sydney Moorman.

Moorman tried to pass the ball to Mia Hevener on the wing for a game-winning attempt, but Griffin stepped in front for the win.

Griffin finished with 11 points to lead Greenbrier (7-8, 1-2). Moorman scored 13 points for Siloam Springs (6-9, 0-3) while Jael Harried had 10.

