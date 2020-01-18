Religion calendar

• All Saints' Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., Russellville, will host the free workshop "Knowing My Neighbors: Learning About the World's Religions and Growing in Religious Literacy as a Spiritual Practice" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Dr. Jay McDaniel, professor emeritus of world religion at Hendrix College, will teach. Register at bit.ly/37KDPp0. allsaintsrussellville.org or (479) 968-3622.

• Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 S. Ringo St., will celebrate its annual Men's Fellowship Day at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 with speaker Izah Broadus. (501) 372-3717.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., will have a service commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with guest saxophonist MarQuis Hunt. The church will also hold a free pre-screening of the Poor People's Campaign movie We Cried For Freedom from 2-4 p.m. Monday; a discussion and reception will be held afterward. (501) 663-8149.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 Mississippi St., is taking part in the Good Book Club's reading of the Gospel of John daily now through Feb. 25. Resources are at goodbookclub.org/resources. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will host a Faith and Grief luncheon with community, Scripture and shared prayers from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

• Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas, 699 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville, will hold a Meditative Shabbat service at 6:30 p.m. Friday led by Rabbi Jacob Adler.

