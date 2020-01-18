Single-vehicle crash in northeast Arkansas fatal to man, 29, police say

A Marmaduke man was killed Friday when his vehicle veered off the wet road and struck a tree in in northeast Arkansas, troopers said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Josh Lucy, 29, was driving a 2017 Kia Sportage north on Clay County 434 when he crossed the Clay County 406 intersection near Rector and rammed into the tree, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report. Lucy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County coroner, troopers said.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 21 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.