Trump's team of legal advocates for impeachment trial

Pat Cipollone

The current White House counsel, Cipollone built a career around complex litigation. He has worked on numerous high-profile cases, including the lawsuit against credit reporting company Equifax after a major data breach. In the White House, he has defended Trump's right to executive privilege.

Jay Sekulow

Photo by Steve Helber, File / Associated Press

In this Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Jay Sekulow speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va.

Sekulow is one of the president's personal lawyers, having represented him during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He has argued before the Supreme Court on at least a dozen occasions. As chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice, Sekulow has also represented Trump in his fight to prevent the release of his tax returns.

Alan Dershowitz

In this Dec. 2, 2019 file photo, Attorney Alan Dershowitz leaves federal court, in New York. President Donald Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, according to a person familiar with the matter. The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A constitutional law expert and former Harvard professor, Dershowitz was part of O.J. Simpson's legal "dream team." Dershowitz said he will present oral arguments outlining the constitutional arguments against Trump's impeachment to "defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent." He said he would not be a full-fledged member of the Trump legal team.

Ken Starr

In this May 8, 2014, file photo, then Baylor University President Ken Starr testifies at the House Committee on Education and Workforce on college athletes forming unions. in Washington. President Donald Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, according to a person familiar with the matter. The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

Starr is best known for his 1990s role as the independent counsel who investigated fthen-President Bill Clinton. That led to Clinton's impeachment more than 20 years ago. He is a former U.S. solicitor general and federal circuit court judge.

Robert Ray

Robert Ray talks with reporters in Washington, Oct. 18, 1999. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)

A former federal prosecutor, Ray took over the Office of the Independent Counsel after Starr and is known for the lengthy report he wrote on the Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair. He now focuses on white-collar criminal defense matters and has appeared frequently on Fox News, defending the president.

Pam Bondi

In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, then Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing in Washington. President Donald Trump's legal team will include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, according to a person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The former attorney general of Florida and a longtime Trump supporter, Bondi joined the White House communications team late last year on a temporary basis to help shape the administration's defense strategy. After stepping down from her Florida position in January 2019, she worked as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, representing clients including General Motors, the commissioner of Major League Baseball and a Christian anti-human-trafficking advocacy group.Jane Raskin

The former federal attorney handled organized crime and racketeering cases and now has a legal practice with her husband in Florida. In the 1980s, she was a trial attorney with the Organized Crime and Racketeering Section's Boston Strike Force. She also served as counsel to the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Criminal Division in Washington and as first assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Pat Philbin

The deputy White House counsel previously was a political appointee in the Justice Department during former President George W. Bush's administration. Philbin was involved in the discussion about whether Bush had the legal authority to charge terror suspects held at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Philbin was a law clerk for Laurence Silberman, a federal appeals court judge, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Mike Purpura

Purpura is a deputy in the White House counsel's office and worked on the administration's response to the House impeachment inquiry. He also was associate counsel to Bush. More recently, he worked for more than two years as chief legal officer at BlackSand Capital in Honolulu and spent nine years at a law firm there. Purpura has been senior counsel to the deputy attorney general and U.S. attorney for the District of Hawaii and spent four years as assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

01/18/2020