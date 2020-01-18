Virginia high court upholds gun ban

The Virginia Capitol building in Richmond is surrounded by fencing in preparation for Monday’s gun-rights rally. (AP/Richmond Times-Dispatch/Dean Hoffmeyer)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's highest court on Friday upheld a ban on firearms at an upcoming pro-gun rally in the state's capital, an event that authorities feared could break out in violence at the hands of armed extremists.

The Virginia Supreme Court's decision came a day after gun-rights groups sued to overturn the ban that Gov. Ralph Northam issued earlier this week, citing credible threats of "armed militia groups storming our Capitol."

The lawsuit and court rulings came as the FBI arrested six men who authorities linked to a white supremacist group known as The Base. At least three of them were planning to attend the pro-gun rally on Monday on the grounds of the state Capitol in Richmond, according to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's debate over gun control, as a new Democratic majority in the state Legislature has promised to pass an array of restrictions, including universal background checks and a red-flag law.

Gun-rights groups argued the ban would violate their Second Amendment right to bear arms and their First Amendment freedom of speech. But a Richmond judge upheld the ban on Thursday, citing rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts that the Second Amendment right to bear arms is not unlimited.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League -- the group sponsoring the rally -- called that ruling "mind-boggling." The group did not respond immediately to the Supreme Court ruling.

In imposing the ban Wednesday, the governor said law enforcement officials had found credible threats that the rally on Monday -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- could include "armed militia groups storming our Capitol."

Virginia's solicitor general, Toby Heytens, told Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor on Thursday that law enforcement had identified "credible evidence" armed out-of-state groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a "violent insurrection."

The FBI has said all six men arrested -- in Delaware, Georgia and Maryland -- were linked to The Base, a collective of hard-core neo-Nazis that operates as a paramilitary organization. The Base has proclaimed war against minority communities within the United States and abroad, the FBI has said. Unlike other extremist groups, it's not focused on promulgating propaganda; instead the group aims to bring together highly skilled members to train them for acts of violence.

One of the arrested men had discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight alongside "nationalists" and compared the white supremacist group to al-Qaida, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a nonprofit advocacy group looking to curb gun violence, told reporters on a conference call Friday that online threats against the group's employees and volunteers have also increased, comparable to what they've seen previously in the run-up to large pro-gun rallies.

She noted that many of the expected rally participants are not Virginia residents, while those who harbor the most extreme views represent "just a very vocal minority."

"Their views are not representative of the majority of Virginians," she said.

Because of the threat of possible violence, organizers of an annual vigil for victims of gun violence -- usually held on the King holiday each year -- said Friday that they have canceled their event this year.

"Given the serious concerns about possible violence on Monday, we recognize that we cannot guarantee the safety of the brave gun violence prevention activists and survivors who have fought so hard for this day," said Lori Haas, state director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Friday's developments unfolded on Lee-Jackson Day, a state holiday honoring Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Legislation proposed this year and supported by Northam would scrap the holiday.

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation limiting handgun purchases to once a month, requiring universal background checks on gun purchases, and allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas. The bill was passed along partisan lines. It will now go to the House for consideration.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Suderman, Michael Kunzelman, Jeff Martin, Jonathan Drew and Mike Balsamo of The Associated Press.

