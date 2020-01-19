Agency proposes rollback of school meal standards

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration moved on Friday to roll back school nutrition standards championed by Michelle Obama, an effort long sought by food manufacturers and some school districts that have chafed at the cost of Obama's prescriptions for fresh fruit and vegetables.

The proposed rule by the Agriculture Department, coming on the former first lady's birthday, would give schools more latitude to decide how much fruit to offer during breakfast and what types of vegetables to include in meals. It would also broaden what counts as a snack.

A spokeswoman for the department said that it had not intended to roll out the proposed rule on Obama's birthday. Food companies applauded the proposal, while nutritionists condemned it, predicting that starchy foods like potatoes would replace green vegetables and that fattening foods like hamburgers would be served daily as "snacks."

"Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals," Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary, said in a statement. "We listened and now we're getting to work."

Combating childhood obesity was Obama's signature issue.

Obama pressed to update federal nutrition standards and to bring healthier foods to schools. She planted the White House kitchen garden on the South Lawn and she created the first Task Force on Childhood Obesity and developed the "Let's Move!" campaign that aimed to get children to engage in 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Obama's work "improved the diets of millions of children, especially vulnerable children in food insecure households," said Juliana Cohen, a nutrition professor at Harvard University's School of Public Health.

"The school breakfast and lunch programs have been riddled with waste for a long time, plate waste being one, and that turns into financial waste," said Jonathan Butcher, a senior policy analyst at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

"Clearly, no one wants kids to be served unhealthy foods," he added, but if nutrition requirements lead to children throwing away the food offered, the standards are pointless.

The Agriculture Department said the changes reflected requests made over the past two years by those at schools who serve meals to children and teenagers. The department plans to release a regulatory analysis and to open the public comment period on Jan. 21.

The proposal is the department's second attempt to roll back nutrition standards promoted by Obama through the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which required schools to serve children fruits and vegetables every day and to offer more foods rich in whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk. It also required school meal providers to limit calories and reduce saturated fat, trans fat and sodium.

The department finalized a rule in December 2018 that gave school meal providers permission to serve flavored low-fat milk in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. That rule stipulated that only half of the weekly grains must be whole-grain rich, not the 100% target of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, and it gave providers more time to reduce sodium in meals.

Attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia and the Center for Science in the Public Interest have sued the department over the December 2018 rule, arguing that the rule puts millions of children at greater risk of health issues.

Friday's proposal goes further. It allows schools to adjust fruit servings during breakfast, to reduce waste, it said, and to make room for "meats and meat alternates." Under current regulation, providers must offer one cup of fruit during breakfast for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The new rule would also relax current vegetable requirements, which say providers must offer a variety of vegetables, like leafy greens and starchy foods. A department official said the goal was to give more flexibility, not change the amount of vegetables offered.

The proposal would also allow schools to offer lunch entrees for a la carte purchase, to reduce waste.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said on Twitter that "The Occupant is trying to play petty with the food our babies eat. Add it to the list affirming that the cruelty is the point with this White House."

The School Nutrition Association, which represents cafeteria workers and the food companies that provide schools with food applauded the proposed changes.

"Updated nutrition standards for school meals have been a tremendous success overall, but a few of the requirements contributed to reduced lunch participation, higher costs and food waste," Gay Anderson, the president of the association, said in a statement.

