Archives: Blurring image was wrong

President Donald Trump escorted by Col. Brian Daniels walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Fla. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The National Archives said Saturday that it made a mistake when it blurred an image of anti-Trump signs in an exhibit on women's suffrage.

The independent agency, which is tasked with preserving government and historical records, said it has always been committed to preserving its holdings "without alteration."

But the archives said in a statement Saturday that it "made a mistake." The statement came a day after The Washington Post published an online report about the altered image.

The archives said the photo in question is not one of its archival records, but rather was licensed for use as a promotional graphic in the exhibit.

"Nonetheless, we were wrong to alter the image," the agency said.

The current display has been removed and will be replaced as soon as possible with one that uses the original, unaltered image, the archives said.

The exhibit about the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote, blurred some anti-Trump messages on protest signs in a photo of the 2017 Women's March in Washington. The march was held shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

Signs that referred to parts of the female anatomy also were altered.

The archives said it will immediately begin a "thorough review" of its policies and procedures for exhibits "so that this does not happen again."

The American Civil Liberties Union called on the archives to issue a more detailed explanation.

"Apologizing is not enough," Louise Melling, the organization's deputy legal director, said in a statement. "The National Archives must explain to the public why it took the Orwellian step of trying to rewrite history and erasing women's bodies from it, as well as who ordered it."

Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman told the Post that the federal agency blurred the anti-Trump references "so as not to engage in current political controversy."

References to the female anatomy were obscured in deference to student groups and young people who visit the archives, Kleiman said.

A Section on 01/19/2020