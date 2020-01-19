Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas blows out Vanderbilt for 15th win

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:08 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption University of Arkansas Women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors is seen here with senior guard Alexis Tolefree during the Razorbacks first game of the season against New Orleans. The Razorbacks will play Kansas State in the Big12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. ( David Gottschalk)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alexis Tolefree scored a career-high 25 points, Amber Ramirez added 18 points, and No. 23 Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 100-66 on Sunday.

Tolefree was 9-of-14 shooting including 5 of 10 from 3-point range and Ramirez made 6 of 6 from the field with four 3s and went 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Rokia Doumbia had her first career double-double with a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas (15-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) hit 15 of 26 (57.7%) from behind the arc, scored 100 points on the road for the first time since 1991, and beat the Commodores at Memorial Gym for the first time since 2001.

Tolefree and Ramirez each hit two 3s and Chelsea Dungee added another during a 21-6 run in the second quarter that gave the Razorbacks a 50-26 lead late in the second quarter.

Koi Love led Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3) with 20 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT