Arkansas inmate dies in apparent suicide

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption David Shabazz ( Arkansas Department of Correction )

PINE BLUFF — Arkansas prison officials said Sunday that a prison inmate died after being found hanging in his cell.

The state Department of Correction said in a news release that David Shabazz, 53, was found by guards about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in his one-man cell at the Randall Williams Unit in Pine Bluff, hanging from a bed sheet that was wrapped around the cell's bars.

The department said Shabazz was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Shabazz was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002 following a drug-related conviction in Miller County and was later paroled, but was back in custody for being a parole absconder, according to the department.

The release states Shabazz's body was sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death. The death is also being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

