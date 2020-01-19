The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1121 S. Cross St., residential, Pamela Landry, 12:29 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020, property valued at $1,000.

72204

• 2920 Maryland Ave., residential, Thomas Campbell, 9 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property valued at $1,500.

• 4319 Cobb St., residential, Joy Tate, 1:10 a.m. Jan. 16, 2020, property valued at $200.

72205

• 8500 N. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Mavi Marshall, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, property valued at $800.

• 460 Midland St., residential, Aaron Christie, 4:27 a.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property valued at $400.

72209

• 8 Sheffield Drive, residential, Latreese Morris, 1:15 a.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property valued at $500.

• 4006 Wooddale Ave., residential, Kimberly Williams, 2:51 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property valued at $100.

• 3710 Bruno Road, residential, Gloria Nunez, 5:47 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property valued at $500.

• 9217 Woodford Drive, residential, Louis Wilkins, 9:20 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, property value unknown.

72211

• 12600 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Tiffney Gazaway, 12:48 a.m. Jan. 16, 2020, property valued at $5,300.

72227

• 1400 Old Forge Drive, residential, Keleigh Brimley, 10 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, property value unknown.

• 1812 Reservoir Road, residential, Channell Robinson, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, property valued at $602.

