Jefferson County notebook

Jefferson County sheriff’s office K-9 Sgt. Courtney Kelly and Soder pose with K-9 narcotics detection kits that were bought with public donations. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Foundation gives $4,000 to K-9 unit

The Simmons First Foundation donated $4,000 to the Jefferson County sheriff's office K-9 fundraiser, according to a news release.

The foundation was established in 2013 to help give back to communities that have contributed to the growth and success of Simmons Bank.

Over the past couple of months the K-9 fundraiser has received numerous donations from the community in support of the new K-9, Soder, a Belgian Malinois, and K-9 Sgt. Courtney Kelly, according to a news release.

The donations are used to buy K-9 training equipment and medical supplies, including K-9 narcotics detection kits containing PCP, marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy), cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin detection kits.

Exhibit to honor '90s artists event

To mark the 30th anniversary of the exhibition "New Faces/New Directions: Emerging Pine Bluff Artists," the Southeast Arkansas Arts & Science Center will present "Reunion" from Feb. 6 until April 18.

The 1990 exhibition showcased then up-and-coming artists Catherine Burns, Scinthya Edwards, Eric Freeman and James Hayes. In celebration, the arts center will again exhibit the works of the artists with an exhibition of recent works by Burns and Edwards.

Three of Freeman's works will be in the adjacent "Whimsy & Flights of Fancy" exhibition. Hayes' blown-glass sculpture "Celebration Chandelier" has been on display in the Arts & Science Center's atrium since the fall of 2018.

The exhibition is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

College president speaker at dinner

Steven Bloomberg will be the keynote speaker at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Bloomberg has served as president at Southeast Arkansas College since Jan. 3, 2018. Under his leadership, the college has opened a food pantry and a career closet, developed a five-year strategic plan, lowered the cost of attendance through a textbook agreement with Cengage Unlimited, opened a new Health and Wellness Facility, and launched a new marketing plan.

The college debuted a new website Dec 1 and will add new degree programs in the fall semester in hospitality and resort management, and cybersecurity.

As a part of the college's new growth strategy, it is opening extension sites in Kingsland in the spring and in Redfield later this year.

Before his tenure at the college, Bloomberg was executive vice president at Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City. He is a certified economic developer and served as chief executive officer of the Borger Economic Development Corp. in Borger, Texas. While there, he helped land a $110 million manufacturing facility.

Bloomberg's previous positions in higher education include serving as executive director of continuing education and off-campus programs at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla.; dean of workforce education at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas; and workforce education program manager at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, Calif.

Tickets to the dinner are $60 per person or $600 for a table of eight. More information is available by calling Lynette Bloomberg at (870) 535-0110.

Jynes, Ramirez tie for deputy honors

Nathan Jynes and Riley Ramirez have tied for Deputy of the Month for December, the Jefferson County sheriff's office announced.

Jynes said he was honored to be recognized. Deputy Kaylon McDaniel described Jynes as a "go-getter" who is always looking to further educate himself in law enforcement.

Ramirez has been with the sheriff's office for five years and began his career at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center. He also said he was honored by the recognition.

Patrol Sgt. Christopher Grider described Ramirez as a great deputy.

"I don't ever have to worry about not having backup because he is always there," Grider said. "He always goes above and beyond what is required of him. He is genuinely a great guy that really cares about the citizens of Jefferson County, and it shows in his work ethic, attitude and passion for the job."

Ramirez assisted Grant County Patrol Sgt. Chris Palmer in December after a traffic stop became a pursuit in which the suspect traveled into Jefferson County on a stolen motorcycle. The pursuit ended at a residence near the Pine Bluff Arsenal. The suspect fled on foot into nearby woods, eluding pursuers until later that morning when Ramirez took him into custody.

