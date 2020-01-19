Freshman's effort allows Louisville to down Duke

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele, right, grabs the arm of Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Louisville's big lead was all but gone, leaving the 11th-ranked Cardinals clinging to a slim margin while the fans packed into Duke's famously hostile home arena were roaring at ear-ringing levels.

Chris Mack's squad proved they were tough enough to punch back in those critical moments to secure a huge win against a fellow Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight.

Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and the Cardinals hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night, winning a key matchup in the league's regular-season title chase.

"We never got rattled," said Malik Williams, who had 12 points and a couple of big late-game plays. "Things got tough for us, they tied the game, we kept playing, kept fighting."

Leading 71-70, Louisville (15-3, 6-1) got two free throws from Dwayne Sutton with 3:11 remaining and then got five consecutive defensive stops during the critical game-clinching sequence. That included a missed drive and an airballed three-pointer from Duke freshman Cassius Stanley, who otherwise was the best player on the floor for either team on the way to season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 75-70 and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover. It was a sequence that all but ensured the Cardinals would claim the only regular-season meeting between the teams, not to mention put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings.

The Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2) shot 37% for the game and made only 6 of 25 three-pointers. The struggles included freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. finishing with just 12 points after sitting a long stretch of the second half with four fouls.

"We got hit first," Stanley said. "But I think we responded very well. But when you get hit first like that, it's a lot to get back."

NO. 2 BAYLOR 75,

OKLAHOMA STATE 68

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler each scored 17 points, and No. 2 Baylor beat Oklahoma State for its 14th consecutive victory.

Baylor (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) overcame a 12-point deficit in the last 14 minutes. Devonte Bandoo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.

Isaac Likekele had 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Cowboys (9-8, 0-5).

DEPAUL 79, NO. 5 BUTLER 66

CHICAGO -- Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, leading DePaul to the victory.

The Blue Demons (13-5, 1-4 Big East) knocked off a top-five team for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points, and freshman Romeo Weems finished with 11.

Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2) with 16 points, and Jordan Tucker had 13.

NO. 6 KANSAS 66, TEXAS 57

AUSTIN, Texas -- Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points, including the final seven of the game for Kansas.

Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points for Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12), which closed the game with a 12-3 run.

Jericho Sims scored 20 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 2-3).

NO. 7 SAN DIEGO STATE 68,

NEVADA 55

SAN DIEGO -- Yanni Wetzell had 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for San Diego State, which came out hot in the second half to remain the nation's only undefeated team.

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points for San Diego State (19-0, 8-0 Mountain West), and Jordan Schakel had 12.

The Aztecs pulled within one of the best opening streak in school history, a 20-0 run led by Kawhi Leonard in 2010-11. That team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history and finished a school-best 34-3.

Jalen Harris scored 19 points for Nevada (11-8, 4-3). The Wolf Pack shot 14.7% in the second half and 28.1% for the game.

NO. 8 OREGON 64,

WASHINGTON 61, OT

SEATTLE -- Payton Pritchard hit his sixth three-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon to the victory.

The Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half. They handed Washington (12-7, 2-4) its third loss in four games.

Pritchard finished with 22 points. Chandler Lawson added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 25 points and 19 rebounds.

NO. 9 FLORIDA STATE 83,

MIAMI 79, OT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Florida State forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation to earn their ninth consecutive victory.

Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State (16-2, 6-1 ACC) with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the victory.

Chris Lykes scored 24 points for the Hurricanes (10-7, 2-5). But Lykes also had six turnovers.

KANSAS STATE 84,

NO. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 68

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Cartier Diarra scored 25 points and Xavier Sneed had 16, leading Kansas State to its first Big 12 victory this season.

DaJuan Gordon scored a career-high 15 points for the Wildcats (8-9, 1-4), who shot 59% (29 for 49) from the field and led by as many as 23.

West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) committed 18 turnovers. Miles McBride and Chase Harler each scored 11 points, and Gabe Osabuohein had 10.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 61,

CONNECTICUT 55

PHILADELPHIA -- Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points, powering Villanova to the victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuels converted a three-point play with 2:51 left for a 52-51 lead and then buried a three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining that clinched another tight one for the Wildcats (14-3).

Christian Vital led the Huskies (10-7) with 13 points and eight rebounds.

HOUSTON 65,

NO. 16 WICHITA STATE 54

WICHITA, Kan. -- Fabian White scored 14 points, part of a balanced attack for Houston in the road win.

Houston (14-4, 4-1 American) built a 49-27 second-half lead. It is tied with Tulsa atop the AAC standings.

DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Tyson Etienne led the Shockers (15-3, 3-2) with 10 points.

NO. 17 MARYLAND 57, PURDUE 50

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Maryland remained unbeaten at home.

The Terrapins (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) scored the game's first nine points, led by 16 at halftime and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left.

Nojel Eastern scored 14 points for the Boilermakers (10-8, 3-4).

NO. 18 SETON HALL 82,

ST. JOHN'S 79

NEW YORK -- Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and Seton Hall extended its winning streak to eight games.

Quincy McKnight added 20 points and 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks for the Pirates (14-4, 6-0 Big East).

Mustapha Heron scored 18 for the Red Storm (12-7, 1-5), and Josh Roberts had 16 points and 8 rebounds.

ARIZONA 75,

NO. 20 COLORADO 54

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Dylan Smith and Josh Green each scored 13 points, and Arizona cruised to the victory.

Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji added 12 points apiece for Arizona (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12), which has won all three of its home conference games.

McKinley Wright led Colorado (14-4, 3-2) with 15 points, and D'Shawn Schwartz added 12.

PENN STATE 90,

NO. 20 OHIO STATE 76

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Lamar Stevens scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and Penn State upset No. 20 Ohio State.

Myreon Jones scored 20 points, Seth Lundy added 12 and Myles Dread had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten).

Duane Washington Jr. had 20 points, Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points and Andre Wesson added 12 for the Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5).

NO. 23 TEXAS TECH 72,

IOWA STATE 52

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career, and Texas Tech pulled away for the victory.

Davide Moretti had 17 points for the Red Raiders (12-5, 3-2 Big 12).

The Cyclones (8-9, 1-4) missed their first 15 attempts from three-point range and finished 3 of 22.

NO. 24 ILLINOIS 75,

NORTHWESTERN 71

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Trent Frazier made four three-pointers on his way to 16 points, leading Illinois to the win.

Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) also picked up 14 points from Ayo Dosunmu and 13 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Robbie Beran led Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points. Miller Kopp had 16 points and Pat Spencer finished with 14.

NO. 25 CREIGHTON 78,

PROVIDENCE 74

OMAHA, Neb. -- Marcus Zegarowski hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, sending Creighton to the victory.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points for the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3 Big East).

Providence's David Duke scored 24 of his career-high 36 points in the second half. The Friars (11-8, 4-2) shot 39% (25 for 64) from the field.

Sports on 01/19/2020