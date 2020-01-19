Guard's versatility props up Mets

EStem Coach Josh Hayes never has been one to put added pressure on a player if he feels they're not equipped to handle it.

Fortunately for him, Jacob Sanders welcomes the heat.

Sanders at a glance SCHOOL eStem CLASS Senior POSITION Guard HEIGHT 6-2 NOTEWORTHY Helped lead eStem to a pair of tournament titles this season. … Averaged 18 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists during the Wildcat Classic. … Scored a game-high 31 points in the Mets’ clinching victory over Arkadelphia to win the Battle at the Ridge championship in Pea Ridge.

"For him, the more, the better," Hayes said. "I had to play him out of position some last year, but he never flinched. He's the type of kid that will do whatever needs to be done for the team.

"Any coach would love to have a guy with that mentality."

Sanders' way of thinking has helped him transition from a makeshift point guard as a junior into an elite two-way wing as a senior for the Mets, who are in the middle of one of their most successful seasons under Hayes.

EStem, which recently had its 12-game winning streak snapped, is 16-8 and sits third in the 4A-5 region behind Mills and Pulaski Academy. Those two handed the Mets a pair of defeats last week, but neither was decided until the final minutes.

The 6-2, 150-pound Sanders is averaging 20 points per game, including a 24-point effort in the loss to Mills. He had an off night, by his standards, Thursday at Pulaski Academy with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in a game the Mets led 46-38 well into the fourth quarter.

Hayes said he likes the composure and poise Sanders has played with this season, and he's pleased with the evolution of Sanders' game.

"Last year, he had to handle a lot of the point-guard responsibilities, but this year I'm able to play him off the ball more," Hayes said. "He has a confidence about him. His energy, the guys feed off it, especially on offense. We put the ball in his hands during late-game situations.

"And defensively, he's important because he's long, quick, fast. He gets a lot of his points on that end of the court because he finishes at the rim. Just his development, in general, is great to see because he's taken his game to another notch."

Sanders has had 30-point outings this year, but according to him, scoring isn't his biggest attribute. He sees himself as an innovator.

"Just the fact that I've had to expand my role," he said. "I have to be a true leader, especially vocally, and have to set myself apart. If I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing, the guys will feed off of me.

"Last year, it was just the opposite because I had to feed off others so I've had to step up my game all-around. I pride myself on my play-making ability and not being a one-dimensional player, and that includes leading by example. I've been able to do that."

The Mets are on pace to surpass last season's win total of 22, and while Sanders has been the team's biggest offensive option, there are others who've shown the ability to deliver.

Guard Dylan Sewell, a 6-1 senior, is one of eStem's top outside shooters, and forward Sharmar Womack, a 6-2 sophomore, has shown a knack to score and hold his own inside against bigger opposition. Guards Keith Martin, a senior, and Jaylon Smith, a junior, have had their moments, too, particularly during 4A-5 play for the Mets, who have a chance to advance to the state tournament after suffering losses in the regionals the past five seasons.

Hayes said his team has to play as a unit, and moreso when games are on the line. Against Pulaski Academy, eStem folded in the fourth quarter when the Bruins went on a 21-3 run that tilted the momentum in their favor. Hayes said the outcome could have been different if the Mets had continued to stick with the type of play that got them an eight-point lead at the start of the quarter.

Instead, the Mets are staring at a two-game losing streak for the first time since dropping consecutive games to Jacksonville and Little Rock Central in November. Sanders remains confident eStem will make a late-season run.

"We've got to keep working and stay level-headed," he said. "We know we're going to have some bumps and may take an 'L' here or there, but we know we can always bounce back. We have to get back in the lab and work on the things that we've messed up on."

Working out the kinks and learning from them have allowed Sanders to become a nightly force in Class 4A.

"A lot of people don't know about him, but I think he's starting to raise some eyebrows," Hayes said. "He's starting to get a couple of offers and some looks, but he's one of those guys that if you can find him, he's a diamond in the rough. He can do some things that you don't find every day."

