Happy birthday. You gain skills this solar year. Even with the many interesting events that happen, it's the learning you'll enjoy most. In addition to assisting others and sharing your numerous talents, it will thrill you to give presents throughout the year. The resulting surge of popularity and warmth in your personal life is a bonus.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you could give one thing to this day that would make it memorable, it's the respect of a fresh start. Leave yesterday's concerns in yesterday, and think of the next 24 hours as its own separate bubble of potential.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're loyal. You bond with people long before you have any idea about what the connection will do for you, and you stick with people long after the obvious usefulness of the relationship has passed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You can't choose your emotions, just like you can't force potatoes to grow in your garden. But you can plant the seeds and see what happens. Decide what you want, and then cultivate the conducive environment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your emotions are water, your lips a faucet, and your mind is the valve. You can say or not say. You can turn up the heat or you can cool it. You're in total control -- not of the emotion, but of the way it comes out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): How open you are today! The sort of learning you'll do isn't exactly intellectual. Still, it seems to expand the spaces within your mind and send them to the outer reaches of the sky.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though you're curious about the meaning of things and in tune with the way situations make you feel, you're also looking for practical results. You want to come away from today with something that can actually be counted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are more and less noble pursuits, though the categories don't usually go the way people typically expect. The grandest event can require but a fraction of the nobility that's inside the observation of an insect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's power in a name. When it's given, it's a hope, a suggestion, a placeholder for potential. By living, we write the definition to the word that is our name.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There will be a point in the day when you can face and handle what's going on, or you can duck out. Keep in mind that you don't have to feel brave to do brave things. Brave is more of an action than a feeling anyway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you mapped out all you saw, it would be but a tiny dot next to the map of all you never saw. This is what drives you. You're aware of your own bias, and it humbles you and makes you the best observer in the room.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The acknowledgments that come your way are funny. People overlook the exceptional and hone in on ordinary features, which is why you can't count on them. You know in your gut the significance of your work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Perhaps you don't have as many answers to the problems of the day as you'd like, but at least you can ask the interesting questions that will increase the interest of the world and the wonder of common things.

