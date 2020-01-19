A Marmaduke man was killed Friday when his vehicle veered off a wet road and struck a tree, an Arkansas State Police crash report says.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Josh Lucy, 29, was driving a 2017 Kia Sportage north on County Road 434 in Clay County when he lost control of the vehicle as it reached the intersection at County Road 406 near Rector, the report says.
Lucy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County coroner, troopers said.
Print Headline: Marmaduke man dies in auto crash
