Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's impeachment legal team. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Dershowitz; Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 01/19/2020