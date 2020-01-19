NOTABLE ARKANSANS

She was born in El Dorado in 1942, where her father was a banker. As a child, she had an inferiority complex about being too thin. Determined to improve her feeling of self-worth she started entering beauty pageants. When she was 16 she won the Miss Union County pageant. At the University of Arkansas, her sorority sponsored her in the Miss University of Arkansas Pageant where she came in second runner-up. She studied speech and drama and was a founding member of the UARKettes, a vocal group at the university. Soon, she was crowned Arkansas Forestry Queen.

Just before her senior year, she entered the Miss Arkansas Pageant. She was in a tie for first place, but she had two more points in the talent portion and won the title. In 1964, she became the first Arkansan to win the title of Miss America. It was the first time the pageant was on coast-to-coast live television. After her year as Miss America, she returned to the university and completed her BA degree and her master's degree in 1969.

After two previous marriages, she wed J. Bryan Whitworth, former vice president of ConocoPhillips Co.

Over the years she received many honors from the University of Arkansas for her philanthropy and her support of the school and its students. In 1994 she was appointed to the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In 2004 she became the first Miss America to be elected to the Miss America Organization board of directors.

Who was this Arkansas beauty who died in 2018 at the age of 76 with complications from Parkinson's disease?

