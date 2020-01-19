Sections
NOTABLE ARKANSANS--Answer

NOTABLE ARKANSANS-answer

Today at 1:58 a.m.
Who was this Arkansas beauty who died at the age of 76 with complications from Parkinson's disease?

Donna Axum

(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Style on 01/19/2020

Print Headline: NOTABLE ARKANSANS

