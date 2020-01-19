Razorbacks add three commitments

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff received the oral commitments of three prospects during their official visits Saturday.

Linebacker Jacorrei Turner, defensive end Eric Thomas and cornerback Khari Johnson told Pittman they wanted to become Razorbacks.

Turner, 6-2, 205 pounds, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Atlanta Woodward Academy chose the Hogs over reported scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Rutgers Louisville, Temple and others. The Hogs offered him Jan. 6.

"Love the coaches," Turner said. "Treat me like real family. I feel like I can contribute to the program."

ESPN rates Turner a three-star prospect, the No. 88 athlete in the nation and No. 114 recruit in Georgia. He also has recorded 4.30 seconds in the shuttle and a 31.8-inch vertical jump.

Thomas, 6-3, 230, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Fla., is rated a three-star recruit by national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network.

"I love it here in Fayetteville. It's like a real family out here," Thomas said. "I feel comfortable with this program and the coaches. I like where they are trying to go with the program."

Arkansas extended a scholarship offer to Thomas on Dec. 22. He had an offer from Colorado State prior to Mike Bobo being fired as the Rams head coach after the 2019 season.

"He could be a true steal," Booker T. Washington Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said in an earlier interview. "There's no doubt he's going to be a really good football player, but I think he has the potential to be one of those guys like, 'Where in the world did he come from? How did nobody know about this kid out of high school?' "

Thomas recorded 60 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and an interception return for a score as a senior while playing defensive end for the first time. He played outside linebacker as a junior and had 69 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Johnson fell in love with Arkansas on his first visit, and he decided he had seen enough over the weekend. He and his father, Bernard, made an unofficial visit for the Mississippi State game Nov. 2.

"The visit was amazing. The atmosphere was everything I expected and more," Johnson said at the time. "The fans were jumping. It was a great crowd for homecoming. The coaches were warm with their hospitality."

Johnson received a scholarship offer from Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter on Dec. 18.

Johnson, 6-1, 183, 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy, committed to the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arkansas State University, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy, Bryant and Wofford. He also was drawing interest from Arizona, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Michigan State and others.

Lemming rates Johnson a three-star recruit. He had the Razorbacks at the top of his list coming into this weekend's visit. His mother, Jessica, joined father and son on the trip to Fayetteville.

Johnson recorded 29 receptions for 578 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 10 carries for 55 yards and a score on offense. Defensively, he recorded 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles as a senior.

He helped the Tigers to a 9-0 record and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class A championship.

Arkansas signed nine prospects in December and now have six commitments who are expected to sign on Feb. 5. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

