Red Wolves' WRs haul in TD passes

Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless (right) makes a touchdown reception for the American team as he is defended by Hawaii’s Rojesterman Farris of the National team during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. -- Arkansas State receivers Kirk Merritt and Omar Bayless each caught a touchdown pass for their respective teams in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee-Chattanooga's Nick Tiano threw for 135 yards and a touchdown and was selected the Most Valuable Player after leading the National squad to a 30-20 victory over the American team.

"It was a good night," said Tiano, who spent three seasons at Tennessee-Chattanooga after transferring from Mississippi State. "For us small-school guys, this was a big opportunity to come out here and show what we can do."

Merritt's lone catch was on a 48-yard touchdown from Tiano in the second quarter. The Red Wolves receiver was in perfect position to haul it in despite double coverage from cornerbacks Ray Buford Jr. of New Mexico State and Damon Hayes of Rutgers.

"It was a great play call. We thought the defense might be aggressive," said Tiano, who was 8-of-10 passing. "Merritt made a great play by tracking the ball and getting it."

Bayless caught a 3-yard touchdown pass -- his only reception -- from Michigan State's Brian Lewerke of the American squad for the first score of the game.

Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady hauled in one pass for 5 yards.

Oregon State's Artavis Pierce, Georgia's Brian Herrien and New Mexico State's Jason Huntley rushed for touchdowns for the National team, which was led by former Cincinnati Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis.

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais provided the American squad's top play with a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown on the opening play of the second half. Nathan Rourke of Ohio was 8 of 15 for 126 yards.

"Playing here does a lot because you're doing NFL stuff and going against high talent," Rourke said. "It's tough to get chemistry within a week, but it can help with the scouts because we were able to do interviews."

The National squad then scored on its next three consecutive possessions after the American team had taken a 7-0 lead. Oregon State's Artavis Pierce tied it with a 3-yard touchdown, and Matt Ammendola of Oklahoma State kicked a 45-yard field goal to make it 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Herrien extended the American team's lead to 23-7 late in the second quarter on a 9-yard run. The score was set up when Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. picked off Rourke's pass and returned it 35 yards to the American 9.

Following Calais' return, Huntley put the American squad back up by more than two scores with an 11-yard touchdown run. UCLA's JJ Molson kicked two field goals -- from 34 and 42 yards -- to bring the American team within 10.

