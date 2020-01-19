Shooting at party results in charges

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a Chicago house party that left 13 people wounded, police said Saturday.

According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He was also charged with aggravated battery.

It's not clear whether Jones has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. The suspect was due in court Saturday. Police didn't release any information about how investigators identified Jones.

Chicago police have said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April. Authorities said the shooting began inside a house in the city's Englewood neighborhood and that more shots were fired as people began fleeing.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 48.

Another man was arrested nearby shortly after the shooting and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and as an armed habitual criminal. Prosecutors said police stopped Marciano White, 37, as he carried a bag near the house, and they found a .357-caliber pistol inside.

During a December bail hearing, Public Defender Scott Finger said there was no evidence that White shot anyone.

Prosecutors said they were awaiting the results of forensic tests on the gun that police found in White's bag.