We are heading back into winter!

Spring has been popping out all over our state way too early, prompting many gardeners to jump the gun and start pruning. Yesterday was warm and sunny with a high in the 60's and people were working outside in short sleeves. By early evening the wind picked up and the temperature plummeted, and I was out and about without a coat! But yesterday was nothing compared to the lows the next few nights. Central Arkansas has a low of 21 predicted tomorrow with south Arkansas getting down to 27 and the poor folks up in North Arkansas slated for 14 degrees! What will that do to everything that has started growing? No one knows for sure, but I decided to take some precautions with a few plants.



I walked the garden to get pictures of everything today so I can compare it in a few days to see what happens. I have the earliest blooming daffodils I have ever seen in my garden,

with a few azalea blooms too.

My loropetalums are in full bloom with more buds showing color.

My sasanqua camellias finished blooming earlier than normal and I have a few early blooms on some japonica types. I moved one plant that is still in a pot to a more sheltered spot behind my shrubs for the next few nights.

I have 5 varieties of hellebores in bloom

and I had one hardy honeybee out working them today.

The winter annuals look great,

and I am not too concerned with the pansies

and flowering cabbage and kale,

but the giant red mustard

may take a hit if it gets as cold as they predict. I covered one giant mustard

and will take my chances with the others to compare.

In the vegetable garden, I again think the kale will be ok, but I am worried about the broccoli and cabbage,

so I harvested some broccoli

and covered the rest of the bed with row cover.

Some cutleaf mustard that died back in November but rebounded, I covered with an inverted pot

and I mulched a small broccoli plant

with leaves.



You can cover with fancy coverings, cardboard boxes or inverted pots. I plan to leave everything covered through Wednesday and see what comes next.



Some gardeners will unload their linen closets tonight and tomorrow trying to protect tender plants. If the really low temperatures come and linger a while, we could have some plant damage. Damage will depend on how cold it gets and how long it stays cold, whether we have wind or a still night, and what stage the plant is in. Plants that have started breaking dormancy early or that have started blooming will be more sensitive to cold than those that are still totally dormant. Mother Nature has been tricking plants into thinking winter was over and now wham! Not nice Mother Nature! Let's hope for the best.