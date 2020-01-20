Sections
The Recruiting Guy

TE Horace impressed by Franks' decision

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:31 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

An Arkansas target is impressed that former Florida quarterback and grad transfer Feleipe Franks has decided to transfer to Arkansas.

Tight end Allen Horace, 6-5, 242 pounds, of Crockett, Texas, made his second official visit to Arkansas over the weekend. He visited last year during the spring and committed to former Razorbacks coach Chad Morris.

“Feleipe is crazy athletic," he said. "I know he adds a lot to any quarterback room. That’s just being real. As far as (impacting) my decision, I've got to make the best choice for me and my family the same way he did.

"If I do end up at Arkansas, it would definitely be crazy to play with him, Trey (Knox), (Treylon) Burks and Hudson (Henry).”

An ESPN 3-star prospect, Horace plans to make official visits to Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 24 and Ole Miss on Jan. 31 before making a decision.

