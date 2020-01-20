At farmers' convention, Trump touts trade deals

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (right) welcomes President Donald Trump to the stage Sunday at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention in Austin, Texas. More photos at arkansasonline.com/120trump/.

AUSTIN, Texas -- President Donald Trump on Sunday touted his recent successes as he addressed farmers about the U.S.' new trade agreements with its North American neighbors and with China.

"We did it," Trump said as he recalled his campaign promises to improve trade with China and separately with Canada and Mexico.

When Trump spoke at the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention last year, he urged farmers to continue supporting him even as they suffered financially from the fallout from his trade war with China and from a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Trump's follow-up speech Sunday in Austin, Texas, gave him a chance to make the case to farmers that he kept the two promises on trade that he made as a candidate and that farmers stand to benefit from both pacts.

"They hit 'paydirt' with our incredible new Trade Deals: CHINA, JAPAN, MEXICO, CANADA, SOUTH KOREA, and many others!" Trump tweeted shortly before flying in from West Palm Beach, Fla., mentioning trade agreements with two additional countries.

At the White House on Wednesday, Trump signed a preliminary trade deal with China that commits Beijing to boosting its imports of U.S. manufacturing, energy and farm goods by $200 billion this year and next. That includes larger purchases of soybeans and other farm goods expected to reach $40 billion a year, the U.S. has said, though critics wonder if China can meet the targets.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/120trump/]

In Austin, Trump described the trade agreement with China as "groundbreaking" and said, "We're going to sell the greatest product you've ever seen."

Last week, the Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a successor to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. The administration designed the new agreement to return some factory production to the United States, mostly automobiles.

Trump said in Austin that U.S. farmers will also benefit under the new pact, which he said will "massively boost exports" for farmers, ranchers and growers from "North to South" and "from sea to shining sea."

NAFTA had triggered a surge in trade among the three countries, but Trump and other critics blamed it for U.S. job losses brought about when American factories moved production south of the border to take advantage of low-wage labor in Mexico.

The House approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal in December, and Trump is expected to sign it soon.

In his remarks to farmers, Trump said his administration is doing things no other administration has ever done.

"And what do I get out of it? I get impeached," he said. "That's what I get. By these radical-left lunatics, I get impeached. But that's OK. The farmers are sticking with Trump."

Photo by AP/Susan Walsh

President Donald Trump speaks to attendees Sunday at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention in Austin, Texas. More photos at arkansasonline.com/120trump/.

A Section on 01/20/2020