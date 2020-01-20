Bloomberg makes case to black voters in Tulsa

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, speaking Sunday at the Vernon Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa, said he believes that “the next president has to make the issue of economic inequality a top priority.”

TULSA -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a pitch to black voters the day before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr., visiting a black church in Tulsa, the site of a race massacre nearly 100 years ago that left hundreds dead and the city's thriving black community in ruins.

The former New York City mayor spoke out against racial income inequality and outlined an economic proposal aimed at increasing the number of black-owned homes and businesses. The plan includes a $70 billion investment in the nation's most disadvantaged neighborhoods.

"I do believe the next president has to make the issue of economic inequality a top priority, and there's no better place for me to talk about it than right here in Greenwood," Bloomberg told parishioners Sunday at the Vernon Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa.

Bloomberg described the initiative as a "plan for righting what I think are historic wrongs and creating opportunity and wealth in black communities."

The plan aims to offer incentives for investment in underserved communities, increase support for black-owned banks and tie federal housing money to progress in reducing segregation. It would require bias training for police, teachers and federal contractors, and it would address voter disenfranchisement practices such as ID requirements, poll purging and gerrymandering.

"As someone who has been very lucky in life, I often say my story would only have been possible in America, and I think that's true," Bloomberg said later during a speech to several hundred people at the nearby Greenwood Cultural Center. "But I also know that my story would have turned out very differently if I had been black, and that more black Americans of my generation would have ended up with far more wealth had they been white."

Bloomberg also pledged to back the formation of a commission to study whether black Americans should receive reparations for slavery.

Bloomberg faced some criticism in November after his visit to a black church in Brooklyn, N.Y., just days before launching his presidential bid, when he apologized for his long-standing support of the controversial "stop-and-frisk" police strategy. The policy, which he embraced as mayor, disproportionately affected members of minority groups.

The Greenwood Cultural Center houses artifacts and other memorabilia from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, in which white mobs killed an estimated 300 black residents and injured 800 more. About 8,000 residents were left homeless after firebombs, including some dropped from airplanes, destroyed movie theaters, churches and hotels and decimated the economic and cultural mecca that had become known as Black Wall Street.

The black community rebuilt in the decade that followed, but urban renewal programs in the 1950s and 1960s wiped out much of that progress, and the city remains largely segregated.

"Although it's been nearly 100 years since the massacre took place, we are still dealing with issues of racism and inequality in our city," said Mechelle Brown, program coordinator at the center. "I think our community, especially, is dealing with the historical trauma that has been passed down from generation to generation, specifically as it relates to the history of the massacre.

"Those feelings of fear, anger, bitterness, resentment have been passed down," Brown said.

Bloomberg will visit Little Rock today to participate in the city's annual march to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday.

