Local, national leaders attend prayer breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Community, statewide and national leaders gathered in Little Rock on Monday morning to recognize the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., as well as lawmakers and other community leaders attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Unity Prayer Breakfast at the governor’s mansion.

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg accompanied Scott to the breakfast, sitting at his table. Bloomberg also planned to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. parade after the event.

Christopher Davis Sr., senior pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis and associate dean at Memphis Seminary, was the breakfast’s keynote speaker. In his address, Davis said many of the nation’s children had been “left behind” due to systemic issues and called on those attending to both dream and take action for those children.

He cited former President George W. Bush’s effort to add “teeth” to 1965 legislation, signing in 2001 what became known as the “No Child Left Behind” Act.

“But here was the problem,” Davis said. “By the time it was signed into law many of our children had already been left behind.”

Those children lacked such resources as adequate funding for after school care, reform, rehabilitation and reentry programs for those in jail and equal education spending, he said.

Davis encouraged those in attendance to focus on the power of their dreams.

“You have to learn to dream for your children,” he said. “Dream for them. Dream about them. And then do all that you can to make the dream come to pass.”

Hutchinson, who spoke before Davis, said King changed America “in terms of equal rights, in terms of justice and caring for those who we often forget about.”

He also defended his decision to continue accepting refugees into Arkansas, saying King understood “the importance of giving people a second chance, welcoming refugees to our land, and also to appreciate fatherhood.”