Grad transfer Feleipe Franks announces for Arkansas

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has announced plans to transfer to Arkansas after taking an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Franks, a graduate transfer, will be immediately eligible to play during the 2020 season. Franks will join a sparse quarterback room that includes rising sophomore KJ Jefferson, redshirt sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey.

Franks, 6-6, 238 pounds, played at Wakulla County High School in Crawfordville, Fla., and was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 5 pocket passer and No. 65 overall recruit in the nation in the 2016 class.

He signed with the Gators over Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami and numerous others. He played in the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio and was a 2015 Elite 11 Finalist.

Franks announced his plans to leave the Gators on Dec. 1 after playing three seasons. He redshirted as a freshman.

As a redshirt freshman, Franks played in all 11 games and made eight starts. He passed for 1,438 yards with 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Franks started all 13 games as a sophomore and competed 188 of 322 passes for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and rushed for 350 yards on 110 carries and scored a team-high tying 7 rushing touchdowns.

He led the Gators to a 10-3 record and No. 6 final ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll in 2018.

He was Florida's starting quarterback again in 2019, but suffered a dislocated ankle that included a fracture during the third game against Kentucky. He missed the remainder of the season.

He completed 54 of 71 passes for 698 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 2019, and rushed 21 times for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. Kyle Trask finished the season as Florida's quarterback and led the Gators to an 11-2 record that included an Orange Bowl victory.

Because of last year's injury, Franks could apply for a medical hardship and get an additional year of eligibility.