I-49 project delayed at Fayetteville street; funds shift elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE -- A major project to improve traffic flow through the Interstate 49 interchange at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is being postponed, according to regional planners.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials recently said the project won't be ready to start as early as planned, and the $25 million earmarked for the project will be used elsewhere in the state.

The department removed the project from its 2019-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan and increased funding for four other interstate rehabilitation projects that are ready for construction ahead of schedule. Three are along Interstate 40 between Little Rock and Fort Smith, and one is on Interstate 55 in northeast Arkansas.

Transportation officials said the design and scope of the MLK Boulevard project haven't been nailed down because Fayetteville is considering partnering on the work so it can add its own planned improvements in the area to the design.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission executive committee will be asked to amend the region's 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Plan to reflect the delay. The amendment is required to comply with state and federal planning requirements and to be eligible for the money.

The interchange at MLK Boulevard is expected to be replaced with a single-point urban interchange. The project now is tentatively expected to go out for bids sometime in 2023 or 2024 and cost $20 million to $30 million.

A single-point urban interchange is designed to move a large volume of traffic through limited space. It's expected to feature a traffic signal at the center of the interchange controlling left turns from all directions. Drivers make opposing left turns at the same time with the protection of the signal.

The approaches to the interchange will be changed, allowing three lanes for traffic to turn north on I-49. The design allows more vehicles to make a turn and clear the interchange during a traffic signal cycle.

I-49 will remain above the boulevard, officials said.

The area is congested during the morning and evening commutes because of continued development in west Fayetteville, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln. About 42,000 vehicles a day go through the interchange on MLK Boulevard, according to a traffic count last year.

By 2040, I-49 is projected to have some 84,000 cars a day and the boulevard 62,000.

City officials said in November they're looking to piggyback onto the state's overhaul of the interchange to improve traffic flow in the southwest part of town. State officials said that's part of the reason for delaying the project.

"We are working with the city of Fayetteville so they can evaluate whether or not they want to build a crossover in the vicinity of this interchange," said Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Transportation Department. "The frontage roads will become one way, and we're working with the city as they try to determine the feasibility and cost of that."

The frontage road east of I-49 and south of MLK is currently a two-way street.

The city is considering asking to add a roundabout west of the interstate and south of MLK Boulevard to bookend a state highway roundabout on the east side and connect the two with an overpass. The state intends to extend both frontage roads, Shiloh Drive and Futrall Drive, south to Razorback Road and Cato Springs Road as part of the interchange project.

The work would improve access to Kessler Mountain Regional Park and the area around the University of Arkansas' Baum Stadium and South Razorback Road, city officials have said.

Chris Brown, city engineer, said the state invited the city to participate on the project.

The city asked the Transportation Department to consider adding the city's ideas to the project, if the city pays a portion of the cost.

The city says its plans could save the state money by eliminating some of the planned access road extensions.

In April 2018, state officials changed their plans, going from a conventional interchange to the single-point urban interchange design.

Metro on 01/20/2020