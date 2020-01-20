The World in Brief

People gather around a snowman for a picture Sunday as they spend time at a park in Tehran, Iran.

Israel building underground defense

JERUSALEM -- Israel's military said it began construction of an underground defense system along its northern frontier with Lebanon on Sunday to protect against cross-border tunnels.

The infrastructure project will identify underground acoustic and seismic activity indicating tunnel digging, accompanied by other defensive measures, said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman.

Israel destroyed a series of what it said were attack tunnels last year, dug under the border by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The group battled Israel to a stalemate in a monthlong war in 2006. Hezbollah is closely allied with Iran, Israel's greatest regional foe, and has vowed to retaliate for America's killing of a top Iranian general in a drone strike this month.

Conricus said the construction would all be on the Israeli side of the border and that United Nations peacekeepers along the frontier had been notified.

"What we are doing today is part of a larger plan," he said. "We understand that our activity may be seen and will be heard on the other side and we want to explain what we are we doing and why we are doing it. It is a matter of precaution."

Iran says two satellites pass tests

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran said Sunday that two newly constructed satellites have passed pre-launch tests and will be transported to the nation's space center for eventual launch, without elaborating.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted about the development, calling it an "important research step."

Iran has not said when it will launch the satellites, but often coordinates its launches with national holidays. It will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution next month.

The nation's largely state-run media say the 200-pound Zafar satellites each have four high-resolution color cameras and will monitor and transmit data on natural resources as well as agricultural and environmental developments.

Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The U.S. and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.

Iran tried and failed to launch two satellites into orbit in January and February last year.

A rocket exploded at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in August during what officials later said was a test-launch. Iranian officials did not acknowledge the mishap until satellite imagery showed the explosion. Officials blamed a technical malfunction.

Taliban deny executing infant, family

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan officials said Sunday that the Taliban executed six members of a family, including an infant girl, in a remote village in the country's north.

The Taliban denied any involvement, saying the attack Saturday was triggered by a personal dispute.

However, local Afghan officials said the family was accused by the Taliban of working in prostitution. The insurgents sentenced them to death for immoral acts, then stormed the house and opened fire, said Jawed Bedar, a spokesman for Faryab province's governor.

The infant girl's mother and twin sister survived, but both of the child's legs had to be amputated, the spokesman said.

He said Afghan security forces deployed to the village early Sunday and helped evacuate the two survivors to the hospital.

He said the Taliban attacked the government troops when they arrived. The ensuing gunbattle killed three Taliban members, who Bedar said were involved in the family's killing.

The Taliban control the village in Andkhoy district where the killings took place, making it difficult to accurately determine what happened, he added.

8 patients die in fire at Czech asylum

PRAGUE -- A fire swept through a Czech asylum for the mentally ill on Sunday, killing eight male patients, officials said.

Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire broke out early Sunday in the northwestern town of Vejprty, on the border with Germany.

Most of the victims died of smoke inhalation, said Vejprty Mayor Jitka Gadunova. In addition to the deaths, Volenik said 30 others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. One man was in critical condition.

There were 35 patients and three staff members at the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Firefighter spokesman Michal Zavoral said the blaze was contained and the cause was being investigated. German rescuers came to help their Czech colleagues, who were not able to use rescue helicopters because of bad weather.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis visited the site and offered his condolences to the families of those who died.

"It's a huge tragedy," Babis said. "I'm here to find out how the government can help and what to do to prevent such a tragedy in the future."

Photo by AP/Rahmat Gul

An Afghan fruit vendor waits for customers Sunday on a street in Kabul.

