KC owner's rocky start got much better

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The moment that sticks in the memory is a loud and wet and smoky Royals clubhouse, another wild celebration with the volume turned up to 12. Tarps protected lockers. Music blared. Conquering ballplayers smoked Cubans and toasted domestics.

The oldest and richest man in the room glided toward the relief pitcher who was once seen as a throw-in on a trade but had since become a force of nature. David Glass, the Royals' owner, could relate to slow starts and strong finishes.

He wore a blue dress shirt and wide eyes as he approached Wade Davis.

"I was nervous until I figured out you weren't," Glass told the Royals relief pitcher.

Davis had just pitched on both sides of a rain delay, one in a long line of curious decisions by Manager Ned Yost that would've left him blasted with criticism, except it worked. The Royals won the ALCS that night. Nine days later they would win the World Series.

Glass was inducted into the National Business Hall of Fame. He grew up with modest means but became a force of his own. In some ways, those 2015 Royals represented the greatest accomplishment of his life.

Glass, 84, died last week. He owned the Royals for 20 years before selling the club to local entrepreneur John Sherman last year. There is a certain symmetry there, with the man club founder Ewing Kauffman wanted to run the team a generation ago doing the same all these years later.

We often like our stories clean and tidy, black and white, but Glass' was never that way. He led the board of directors that Kauffman set up after his death, executing his late friend's wishes to sell the team. The process turned messy, with the IRS blocking Kauffman's original desire to gift the team to Kansas City.

One purchase fell through, and by the time Glass bought the team for $96 million in April 2000 it had been gutted of both talent and self-esteem. Nobody knew it at the time, but the Royals' slow climb back would go through starts and stops and take more than a decade.

In what turned out to be his last interview, Glass said in September that he "probably could have accelerated the resurgence to a greater extent than we did." It was, basically, an agreement with the description of his ownership from people who worked for him before and after 2006.

That year is when everything started to change. Before 2006, Glass employed many of the same people who'd been around for the fall. But in 2006 he hired General Manager Dayton Moore and vice president of business Kevin Uhlich. There were other hires -- many other hires -- as Moore led a rehab of baseball operations and Uhlich did the same for the business side.

From that point on, Glass was a model small-money owner. The Royals kept modest payrolls, but their spending routinely outranked revenues. He communicated with his business and baseball people constantly, then trusted their decisions.

The journey back to respectability took longer than Glass and those he hired expected and wanted, but when it happened it changed a city. Glass had overhauled his ownership style, but he was the same man in the good and the bad -- inquisitive with those he trusted, involved in all decisions, and always in the background publicly.

Glass helped shape modern baseball. Most prominently, he was a leading and consistent voice for more revenue sharing and chaired MLB Advanced Media. He served on baseball's executive council and worked closely with the Hall of Fame.

The first six years of Glass' ownership made a negative first impression that stuck with many Royals fans. But in recent years his reputation had seemed to catch up with reality -- it started with ambitious investment in minor league talent, won back-to-back pennants and then the parade in 2015, and then was wrapped tidily and neatly with the purposeful sale to Sherman.

Those are the highlights of how he'll be remembered in Kansas City. He made mistakes, then learned from them and corrected them. He hired the best people he could find, and then trusted and supported them. Together, they remade the franchise.

When that period ended, Glass talked to just one person about buying the team. Others wanted in, but Glass wouldn't take meetings with them. He'd found his man, one in whom he saw the style with which he'd tried to lead -- the style he'd admired in his friend Kauffman.

Like Kauffman, David Glass helped build the franchise into the best it's been, then left it in the best hands he could find.

Pretty good baseball life he had here.

