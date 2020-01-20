Light snow, freezing rain expected in Northwest Arkansas

This photo from the National Weather Service shows the timing of potential winter weather in the Northwest Arkansas area.

A light mix of wintry weather is possible across Northwest Arkansas late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is forecast to mix with lingering cold temperatures Tuesday night to produce light snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Temperatures should rise above freezing throughout the day Wednesday causing the precipitation to transition to mostly rain, according to the National Weather Service.

At this time, snow and sleet accumulations are expected to be less than one inch.

Temperatures across the region will remain cold Monday with a high near 37 degrees and low temperatures that could produce single digit wind chill values tonight.