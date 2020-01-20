Man arrested in Northwest Arkansas house fire

A man was arrested in connection with a fire at a Centerton home Sunday night, police said.

James Michael Evans, 38, was being held Monday in the Benton County jail in connection with arson and third-degree assault on a family or household member. He was booked into jail at 3:44 a.m. Monday, according to online booking information.

A bond hearing hasn't been held. Booking information shows a court date of March 2 in the case.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper said a fire call was received about 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sienna Drive.

"The entire garage was on fire, and it was spreading to the rest of the house," Harper said of the scene when authorities arrived.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but investigators were on the scene until 2 a.m. Monday, Harper said.

A man was seen on video from a neighbor's home fleeing the scene. Evans later was arrested in Greenwood, Harper said. The arsonist's motive for starting the fire is unknown, Harper said.

The people who lived in the home were in the process of moving out, Harper said. He didn't know how many people lived at the home, but said Evans lived there.

Harper said he did not have a damage estimate. Fire Chief Matt Thompson said the fire was contained to the garage and the attic area above it, and the living area of the home sustained smoke damage. There were no injuries, Thompson said.