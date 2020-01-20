Man accused of robbing Arkansas store, shooting employee in head

A man suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Bearden and shooting an employee in the head Sunday night surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

Kobe Juwan Miller, 21, faces charges of commercial burglary, aggravated robbery and criminal intent to commit capital murder, Bearden Police Chief Nathan Greeley said.

The Ouachita County sheriff's office received a 911 phone call around 9:50 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 562 W. Jordan Ave.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded, and they found two employees injured. Greeley said Miller was spotted at an apartment complex near the store, but he ran from authorities.

One employee suffered a gunshot wound in the head and had to be airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. The second was treated locally for injuries from a fight with the robber, police said.

Police said officers searched Miller's grandmother's apartment and found a firearm investigators suspect was used in the robbery, as well as clothing and money. The suspect's shoe and wallet were also recovered near the residence.

Greeley said Miller surrendered Monday morning to the Calhoun County sheriff’s office, and he was later taken to the Ouachita County sheriff’s office.

The employee who was shot was in stable condition, Greeley said. She was alert Sunday night, he said, and in “high spirits.”