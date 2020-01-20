Mush! Census' race with time to start in Alaska

A woman walks along a road as paper snowmen adorn a school window Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska. The first Americans to be counted in the 2020 Census starting Tuesday, Jan. 21, live in this Bering Sea coastal village. The Census traditionally begins earlier in Alaska than the rest of the nation because frozen ground allows easier access for Census workers, and rural Alaska will scatter with the spring thaw to traditional hunting and fishing grounds. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKSOOK BAY, Alaska -- There are no restaurants in Toksook Bay, Alaska. No motels or movie theater, either. There also aren't any factories. Or roads.

But the first Americans to be counted in the 2020 census live in this tiny community of 661 on the edge of the American expanse. Their homes are huddled together in a windswept Bering Sea village, painted vivid lime green, purple or neon blue to help distinguish the signs of life from a frigid white winterscape that makes it hard to tell where the frozen sea ends and the village begins.

In this isolated outpost, the official attempt to count everyone living in the United States will begin Tuesday.

The decennial U.S. census has started in rural Alaska, out of tradition and necessity, ever since the U.S. purchased the territory from Russia in 1867.

Once the spring thaw hits, the town empties as many residents scatter for traditional hunting and fishing grounds, and the frozen ground that in January makes it easier to get around by March turns to marsh that's difficult to traverse. The mail service is spotty and the internet connectivity unreliable, which makes door-to-door surveying important.

For those reasons, they have to start early here.

The rest of the country, plus urban areas of Alaska such as Anchorage, will begin the census in mid-March.

Some of the biggest challenges to the count are especially difficult in Toksook Bay, one of a handful of villages on Nelson Island, which is about 500 miles west of Anchorage and accessible only by boat or plane.

Some people speak only Alaska Native languages such as Yup'ik, or speak one language but don't read it.

The U.S. census provides questionnaires in 13 languages, and other guides, glossaries and materials in many more, but not one of 20 official Alaska Native languages. So local groups are bringing together translators and language experts to translate the census wording and intent so local community leaders can trust, understand and relay the importance of the census.

The Census Bureau has hired four people to go door-to-door. At least two of them will be fluent in English and Yup'ik.

Places such as Toksook Bay that run the risk of being undercounted also desperately need the federal funds assigned based on population for health care, education and general infrastructure.

Yet mistrust of the federal government is high. That's true in many parts of the U.S., but especially in Alaska, where many have strong libertarian views, and even more in a rural community where everyone knows everyone, and someone asking for personal information is seen with suspicion.

"The No. 1 barrier to getting an accurate count throughout Alaska is concern about privacy and confidentiality and an inherent distrust of the federal government," said Gabriel Layman, chairman of the Alaska Census Working Group. "And that attitude is fairly pervasive in some of our more rural and remote communities."

The census is entirely confidential, Layman reassures people, and the Census Bureau can't give information to any law enforcement or immigration official, or even to a landlord if you report you have 14 people living in your rental.

When the count begins, Lizzie Chimiugak, a Yup'ik elder who is part of a well-known Native Alaskan dancing group, will be the first one counted.

Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, will be on hand for Tuesday's start.

Village officials will greet him at the town's airstrip and bring him to the school, where community members will bring traditional food, which could include seal, walrus, moose or musk ox. They'll have a ceremony with the dance group that includes Chimiugak, who will come to the school and dance in her wheelchair if the weather allows.

Then Dillingham will conduct the first official census count, or enumeration as it is known, with Chimiugak -- out of earshot of others to satisfy federal privacy laws.

