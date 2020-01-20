Kim Kardashian West is a step closer to becoming a lawyer, having finished her first year of study as an apprentice. She said that her next step is taking the “baby bar,” so-called because it’s a one-day exam. If she passes, she plans to study for another three years and then take the California bar exam. “I’m super-motivated, and I really want to see it through,” Kardashian West, 39, said in an interview after promoting a television documentary on criminal justice reform. “There’s obviously times where I’m overwhelmed and stressed and feel like I have a lot on my plate. My kids know that I’m in school just like they are. It’s 20 hours a week, so it is a lot of my time.” Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project airs April 5 on Oxygen. The two-hour documentary shows her being visibly moved by prison inmates recounting their stories of landing behind bars. She talks to their families and friends, lobbies public officials and consults with their attorneys as well as her own. It features four cases, including a sex trafficking victim and a woman who murdered the family member who molested her. Each of them believe they received unfair sentences; two end up being released. Vince DiPersio, an executive producer of The Justice Project, said Kardashian West was taking on a “fair amount of risk” by advocating for the release of prisoners. “She is a nationally known figure, and she has a big brand. God forbid someone gets out and does something terrible, but Kim is willing to take that risk,” he said.

Having thrown her life open for years, it’s hard to believe there isn’t much the public doesn’t know about Paris Hilton . But wait, there is. The 38-year-old socialite often described as famous for being famous reveals a private side of herself in This is Paris, a YouTube Originals documentary premiering in May. “It’s very emotional, this movie, it’s very raw, it’s very authentic,” an unusually somber and admittedly nervous Hilton told a TV critics meeting Saturday. “It’s basically my entire life.” In the documentary, she speaks publicly for the first time about incidents from her past and pivotal moments in her life. Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean (Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story) initially turned down the project, having gotten her fill of seeing Hilton on numerous magazine covers while living in Europe. Dean changed her mind after hearing a particular story described as “heartbreaking trauma” involving Hilton that is revealed in the film. Hilton herself was reluctant to take a meeting about the project “because I wasn’t ready to show myself.” Eventually she agreed, and the film crew followed her around the world for a year. Hilton still feels the effects of the dumb blonde persona she employed in The Simple Life, the reality show that filmed its first season in Altus, which shot her and Nicole Richie to fame starting in 2003. “I was in on the joke. People thought that’s who I really was,” Hilton said. “I’ve been judged on a character that I created at the beginning of my career and now I feel like it’s really time that people see who the real Paris is.”