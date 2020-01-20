In The News

Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook, apologized and said a “technical issue” that “should not have happened” was to blame after a post by Burma’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi about a two-day visit from Xi Jinping repeatedly referred to the Chinese president by a vulgar word in the translation from Burmese to English.

Michelle Henderson, an Oklahoma City police lieutenant, said off-duty officers working security chased but could not capture a fleeing suspect after a shooting inside Penn Square Mall, the second incident in the past month that involved gunfire at the mall.

Anthony Grant, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a woman was injured but is expected to survive after her vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of a highway, killing the wrong-way driver.

Howard Barnett, 49, faces a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a woman at an Oklahoma City hotel, with prosecutors saying the bail bondsman’s gun discharged during a struggle after he forced his way into a room while trying to arrest a fugitive.

Kathleen Toomey, public health commissioner in Georgia, said that “buckling up our children is the best way to save lives and reduce injuries,” after the agency announced plans to use $166,000 in grant money to buy child car seats for distribution in 107 counties.

Timothy Ray Vasquez faces charges including bribery and fraud after the former police chief of San Angelo, Texas, was accused by authorities of taking $134,000 in bribes to help a radio communications vendor obtain city contracts worth $11 million.

Matt Elliott, spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said no suspect had been identified after a prisoner at the Lawton Correctional Facility was found with multiple stab wounds and later died, adding that officials don’t see any indication the killing was related to violence at six state prisons last fall.

Brian Kemp, Georgia’s governor, welcomed the announcement by Amazon that it will build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Newnan, the second warehouse project in the state in the past year.

Ben Ray Lujan, a Democratic representative from New Mexico, and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus helped a 6-year-old migrant girl with Down syndrome and a heart condition gain entry with her family members into the United States at Brownsville, Texas, to seek medical treatment, caucus members said.