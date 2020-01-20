Police Beat

NLR traffic stop yields drug arrest

A Mabelvale man was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop early Sunday by North Little Rock police, according to an arrest report.

Franklin Ferrill, 52, was arrested after being stopped at East Broadway and North Clark streets about 2 a.m. when police discovered a glass pipe in a shower kit on the back seat of his vehicle and a plastic baggie of suspected meth in his pants pocket, the report said.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Ferrill was not in the jail Sunday night.

Driving alert leads to cocaine charge

A Cabot man was arrested by Little Rock police near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field on Saturday night after police were alerted to a possible drunken driver, according to an arrest report.

The report said police questioned Bruce Holden, 51, saw a baggie containing white powder in plain view, and observed that his speech was slurred, his eyes dilated, and he was exhibiting exaggerated reflexes. According to the report, Holden refused to submit to chemical testing but told police he had snorted cocaine.

The report said Holden was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine, as well as 2nd offense DWI, refusal to submit, suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance, and careless and prohibited driving.

Holden was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night.

State Desk on 01/20/2020