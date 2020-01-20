No. 23 Arkansas hit century mark in win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- No. 23 Arkansas (15-3, 3-2) dominated its way to its second straight win on Sunday, beating Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3) 100-66 in Memorial Gymnasium.

The Hogs' 100 points in the contest marked the first time the Hogs hit the century mark in a road game since 1991, when the Razorbacks scored 108 on Baylor on March 6, 1991. The Hogs also snapped a 12-game losing streak in Memorial Gymnasium, winning in the Commodores' gym for the first time since 2001.

The Hog attack was once again led by senior guard Alexis Tolefree, who put up a career-best 25 points against the Commodores on an ultra-efficient 9-of-14 clip from the field. Sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia also turned in a career-best performance, posting her first-career double-double, going for 13 points while also snaring 10 rebounds. Joining Tolefree and Doumbia in double-figures were Amber Ramirez (18) and Chelsea Dungee (12).

A close game in the first quarter, Arkansas broke wide open in the second, using a barrage of three-pointers to stretch the lead to as much as 21 in the first half. Arkansas went on a devastating 28-10 run in the second, getting contributions from Tolefree, Dungee, Ramirez and Erynn Barnum.

The Hogs came out of the halftime break even more locked in, outscoring the Commodores 39-16 in the third period. It was the Hogs' third 30-plus-point quarter of the season, and their 39 points in the period was the most in a single frame this season.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree continues to light it up this season, as she scored 20-plus for the seventh time this year and for the ninth time in her career.

Ramirez was perfect from the field against Vandy, going a six of six. Doumbia's 13 points was a career-high. The sophomore guard also drilled all three of her three-point attempts.

Freshman center Destinee Oberg scored her first points as a Hog, going for four points. She also pulled down four rebounds.

The Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena for a two-game homestand, which kicks off as the Hogs host Georgia on Thursday. The game will air on the SEC Network with tipoff set for 6 p.m.

